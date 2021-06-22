Obesity and liver cirrhosis: men who drink a lot of beer, at risk



It is estimated that about 8.5% of adults in the United States suffer from an alcohol use disorder. In addition, obesity has reached epidemic figures worldwide.

Photo: Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels / Pexels

Drinking beer is one of the pleasures that some men enjoy the most, however years of this habit can have serious consequences and one of the main ones is watch abs transform into a barrel. Not surprisingly, one of the most popular terms around it is “beer belly.” In fact, it seems that beer drinkers around the world tend to develop pronounced bellies, especially if they are men and with more incidence as they age. However, it is a much more complex problem that is not only associated with weight gain and with it obesity, greatly increases the risk of developing liver cirrhosis.

The reality is that both obesity and liver disease are conditions that in many cases are usually related to alcohol consumption in general. In particular, what happens with beer is that it is one of the alcoholic beverages with the highest contribution in calories and carbohydrates; aspects that in general can affect even the slimmest waist. That is, any type of calories, be it from alcohol, sugary drinks or oversized portions of food, can increase abdominal fat. However, alcohol seems to have a particular association with fat in the midsection.

According to statements by Michael Jensen, an endocrinology expert and obesity researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “In general, alcohol intake is associated with larger waists, when we drink alcohol, the liver burns alcohol instead of fat.” Beer is associated as one of the biggest culprits because calories from alcohol are so easy to overstate. That is, a typical beer has 150 calories, and when we consume several in a single session, you are very likely to end up with a serious caloric overload. To this we must also add the calories from the food we consume in the company of those beers and those of the rest of the day. Finally, it is no secret to say that alcohol tends to increase appetite, and it is also common to accompany it with foods high in calories and fat such as pizza, wings, French fries and other fast foods.

There is another aspect that plays a determining role: the amount of alcohol consumed (how much, how often and for how long). These are aspects that usually determine the risk and severity of liver damage, and which is also related to overweight and obesity. Considering that the liver is one of the most important organs in the body and that it is directly related to detoxification, it is worth paying attention.

In such a way that in many of the people who have the habit of drinking excessively, have symptoms of liver disease. Although, at first the signs are usually null, there are cases in which fever, jaundice, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and a tender, painful and enlarged liver occur. Later, more serious problems such as bleeding in the digestive tract and impaired brain function may occur. Therefore it is quite clear that the best treatment to combat conditions such as cirrhosis: is to stop drinking alcohol.

There is relevant data in this regard: It is estimated that about 8.5% of adults in the United States have an alcohol use disorder. In addition, it has been proven that men’s consumption is twice as high, compared to women. Also, it is particularly striking to know that there are references in which a high consumption of alcohol in men, on many occasions it is related to a systematic intake of beer.

The reality is that the consumption of any type of alcohol is one of the greatest enemies of weight and liver. Finally the process is the same: most of the alcohol, after being absorbed in the digestive tract, is metabolized in the liver and as it is processed, produces substances that can damage the liver. The more alcohol a person drinks, the greater the damage to the liver.

Based on the above, it is known that alcohol abuse can cause three types of liver damage. The first and one of the most common is fatty liver, considered one of the least serious conditions in the category, can sometimes be reversed and occurs in more than 90% of people who drink too much alcohol. Second is inflammation (alcoholic hepatitis) And as its name implies, it is when the liver becomes inflamed, it occurs in 10 to 35% of people. And the third type of liver damage is cirrhosis It occurs in 10-20% of people and occurs when a large amount of normal liver tissue is permanently replaced with scar tissue (called fibrosis), which does not perform any function. As a result, the internal structure of the liver is disrupted and the liver can no longer function normally. Cirrhosis cannot be reversed.

Although there are different levels of obesity and liver damage, of which in some cases they are not reversible. We all have the ability to make lifestyle changes and win the battle, that is why medical experts have proven that everything connects and this is the perfect example. Finally, the excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages such as beer that is rich in calories and carbohydrates, on a daily basis increases the risk of obesity and with it liver damage.

Fortunately, with the support of professionals it is possible to control excessive alcohol consumption, which is the first step to losing weight and restoring physical and emotional health at all levels. As a result of this, it will be much easier to establish new eating habits and customs related to a better lifestyle.

–

