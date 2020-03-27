Four of the six people who have died so far from coronavirus in Mexico had diabetesraising the alarm that a country with one of the world’s highest rates of this disease may be more vulnerable than the relatively young average age of its population would suggest.

The World Health Organization has said that people with diabetes and its related health complications are among the most vulnerable to severe cases of the highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease caused by the new coronavirus, along with the elderly.

Mexico has the lowest number of citizens of retirement age among the nations that belong to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). But has the highest rate of obesity after the United States and related diseases like type 2 diabetes they are very widespread.

As of Thursday, Mexico had 475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the virus – and six deaths.

Four of the victims had diabetes and two suffered from hypertension, both conditions that can exacerbate the condition. A seventh Mexican who died in Peru also had diabetes. While four of the victims were over 60 years old, the other two were 55 and 41 years old.

“It is very clear that the main risk, vulnerability to coronavirus is not its high lethality, except for people who have some condition of added pathology. That is the case, unfortunately, for many millions of Mexicans” said Abelardo Ávila, researcher at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, Salvador Zubirán.

When details of coronavirus deaths in Mexico were made public, even health officials who previously They had urged the population to remain calm and began to recognize the magnitude of the problem.

“People with obesity and, above all, morbid obesity, are those who are at a higher risk of complications from having COVID-19 disease,” said Ricardo Cortés, a Mexican health official.

CONSUMPTION OF PROCESSED FOODS HAS ITS COST

In Mexico, a tax on sugary drinks has not yet yielded great results and efforts By introducing food labeling have stagnated.

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease, occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin, or no longer produces enough. More than 80% of diabetes cases are related to obesity.

And government data shows that chronic metabolic disease is also often inherited. Over time, diabetes can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. And the rates have increased significantly in recent years.

In Mexico, 10.3% of the population aged 20 years and over -about 8.6 million people- suffer from diabetes, according to 2018 government data, over 9.2% from six years earlier. After heart disease, diabetes is the most common cause of health-related death in the country.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is even more frequent, since it affects 18.4% of the population aged 20 and over -15.2 million people-, compared to 16.6% six years earlier.

Obesity reached epidemic proportions in Mexico after acceding to a free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, NAFTA, in the 1990s, and processed foods became easier to come by, according to several studies.

Mexico is now the largest consumer of ultra-processed foods in Latin America and the fourth in the world. According to government data, around 75.2% of the population aged 20 years or over is overweight or obese, compared to 71.3% six years earlier.

“Unfortunately, in the presence of the pandemic, the problem has been magnified”said José Luis Mora, who specializes in heart disease and microbiology at the Social Security Institute for State Workers.

“The government is betting that we do not worry but we also do not see quick actions to control the pandemic”Mora said, adding that people with diseases that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus have not appeared in government plans.

Unlike most of its regional peers, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not ordered a closure or other drastic measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, Due to concerns that the country’s already declining economy will be further affected.

Ávila said that Mexico should have acted more firmly years ago to encourage its population to change their diet. Companies have recently stopped government food health initiatives in court.

“Mexicans are dying from poor eating practices,” the investigator said. “We are going to pay the consequences of not having done it before. We should have done something a long time ago, “he stressed.