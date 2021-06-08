Obesity and being overweight: how fast you eat and the portion size, crucial for not gaining weight



It can take 15-20 minutes for the body to recognize the satiety mechanism and the beginning of the digestive process. Therefore the speed at which we eat and the size of the bites influences overeating.

There are many factors related to diet and lifestyle, which influence obesity and overweight. Of what there is no doubt is that nowadays, more and more people are interested in look for the best weight loss toolsFinally, they are health conditions that have reached the title of epidemic worldwide and are related to serious health consequences. Obesity and being overweight have the same origin and arise from the abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat, especially in adipose tissue. Based on this, some parameters have been established to classify the level of overweight in people and the most relevant is a concept known as body mass index, the formula is quite simple: when it is greater than 25 it is considered overweight and more than 30 it is obesity.

Taking into account the devastating effects of obesity, every day more references, studies and scientific evidence appear that contribute new knowledge to facilitate its prevention and control. A study led by Pennsylvania State University has recently come to light, with a striking finding: food portions and how fast we usually eat, are key aspects that determine how much we are eating and that are directly related to the recurring habit of overeating. And that is considered one of the top habits that quickly lead to weight gainFinally getting our body used to eating a lot is a difficult behavior to attack!

This study found that when people were given larger servings of mac and cheese for lunch, they ate more, to be specific up to a 43% more when serving size increased by 75%. Additionally, those who ate faster or took larger bites also tended to eat more food, according to study author Paige Cunningham, a doctoral student at Pennsylvania State University: These two findings not only have implications for health and quantity. that we eat, but above all it affects the maintenance and weight gain.

What did the study consist of? The researchers brought 44 men and women together for a weekly lunch for four weeks, giving them portions of mac and cheese of different sizes in random order, served with water. They videotaped the meals so they could assess the speed at which the participants ate, as well as the size of their bites. It is worth mentioning that the study participants were between 18 and 68 years old, and two thirds of the candidates were women. The most relevant thing? About 45% were overweight or obese.

Among the most important discoveries it was found that the speed at which they ate did not change with the size of the largest portions. However, the participants they overeat when they ate faster or took larger bites, and also when they ate more bites or ate longer. The scientists who participated in the study believe that the reason why people eat more when they eat faster could be a question of the body’s response to how long food spends in a person’s mouth.

That is, when we eat very fast, obviously the food spends much less time in our mouth, and therefore, typical signs of satiety take longer to appear. Knowing that people eat more when their portion sizes are larger, a fairly simple recommendation to lose weight and avoid the rebound effect: is to be strict about portion control. Specialists also emphasize that it is possible to compensate for the consumption of more energy or calories than is needed, choosing foods that have fewer calories per gram. Therefore, if we eat foods that offer less caloric intake, we will consume less energy and we can still consume satisfying and satisfying portions.

Based on the above, study co-author Barbara Rolls, who is a professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the Penn State School of Health and Human Development, stated that these light and filling foods can be found in a wide range of fruits and vegetables. that are characterized by being rich in water. And other essential nutrients that will only benefit health.

On the other hand, at first glance, the best solution to reduce excessive food consumption could be to slow down the speed with which we eat. However, according to Rolls’ statements, it can be somewhat difficult to achieve, as some evidence suggests that feeding speed is a genetically based behavior. Finally it is clear that if people manage to be more aware, slow down and pay attention to what they eat, they are the key elements to eat less. However, in the long term they are customs that many find it difficult to return to a habit.

Another good recommendation from the study authors is to change the caloric density of food, that is, reducing it by 30% without people noticing. And they achieve this by integrating more vegetables in main meals, using more herbs and spices, and just a little less fat, but maintaining a high palatability. The interesting thing is that they are small changes that people can easily make at home.

As an aside, the results of this interesting research will be presented during this week at the Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The research was funded by Jenny Craig, Inc. and the United States National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The truth is that the results are not surprising to many other specialists, such as Dana Hunnes, an adjunct assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study and who stated the following: “There has been some data over the years they have indicated that as portion sizes increase, people also tend to eat more. ” Let’s not forget that it may take 15-20 minutes for the body to recognize the satiety mechanism and the beginning of the digestive process. However, what was certainly new is to talk about how the speed at which you eat and the size of the bites influences a higher caloric consumption.

Although these types of discoveries are important measures to change our habits and customs, experts emphasize that it is important to bet on the consumption of quality food. As is the case with whole plant-based foods: fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains. Finally cutting back on portions or eating healthier is not synonymous with starving.

