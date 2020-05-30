Washington DC- Former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) published a statement on Friday condemning the death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died last Monday in police custody , and assured that these types of cases “should not be normal in the United States by 2020.”

“This should not be normal in the United States of 2020. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and should do better,” he said on Twitter, referring to Floyd’s death after Derek Chauvin, a white agent, restrained him for several minutes with his knee around his neck, ignoring the prisoner’s heartbreaking complaints.

In the letter Obama begins by saying he shared parts of conversations I have had with friends over the past few days about images of Floyd dying face down on the street under the knees of a police officer.

The first is an email from a middle-aged African-American businessman saying, “Dude, I must tell you that the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me. The ‘knee in the neck’ is a metaphor. of how the system remains so arrogant towards black people, ignoring that it asks for help. People don’t care. Really tragic. “

And Obama adds that another friend “used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he felt. My friend and Keedron’s circumstances may be different, but their anguish is the same. It is shared for me and millions of others. “

“It is natural to wish for life to” return to normal “as a pandemic and an economic crisis alter everything around us. But we must remember that for millions of Americans, receiving different treatment due to race is tragic, painful, maddeningly “normal,” whether dealing with the health care system or interacting with the criminal justice system or running the street, or just watching birds in a park, “the ex-president emphasized in the letter posted on Twitter.

“It will be primarily up to Minnesota officials to make sure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated and justice is ultimately done. But it falls to us, regardless of race and occupation – including most men and women in the forces of order who proudly and correctly do their jobs every day – work together to create a ‘new normal’, “Obama added.

The policeman, whose action was videotaped by a passerby and has sparked public outrage, as well as protests in the past three days that have ended with scenes of vandalism and looting, was arrested this Friday for his alleged responsibility in Floyd’s death. .

Floyd’s death occurred when four police officers, including Chauvin, went to a site in the city where it was reported that a person had tried to pay with a fake $ 20 bill.

In a video taken by witnesses, Floyd is seen face down on the pavement after being detained while Chauvin, on top of him, squeezes his neck with one knee for several minutes, without changing his posture, despite the complaints of the arrested man being heard. that he cannot breathe, until he seems to lose consciousness.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floyd is heard addressing the officer, who continues to press his knee against his neck until minutes later an ambulance arrives and the detainee is put on a stretcher without showing signs of life.

