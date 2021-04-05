Obamacare: Enrollment Open Until the End of the Year!



Until 2010, when the ACA came into force, by the initials of Affordable Care Act and popularly known as Obamacare, the Hispanic community was the sector of the US population with the lowest rates of health insurance. More than a decade later, more than four million Latinos and Latinas have obtained some form of health insurance. In many cases, thanks to the help of our Hispanic Federation.

In recent days, the New York State government announced a number of changes that will further improve Obamacare delivery.

ACA, I remind you, makes medical coverage possible for a large part of the country’s population by enrolling in a variety of health insurance plans that are tailored to the needs and possibilities of each individual or family.

“What was announced from Albany, headquarters of the New York government, was that due to the emergency situation created by the COVID-19 epidemic, the open enrollment period for Obamacare health insurance has been extended until the end of this year. ”Explains Liliana Melgar Hoyos, Assistant Vice President of Health Operations for the Hispanic Federation.

“But not only that,” he adds, “but thanks to the Financial Assistance Plan of the administration of President Joe Biden, most users of these health plans will soon start paying less.”

To understand even better the importance of the ACA and the help our Hispanic Federation provides, it is enough to know that between February 2020 and February 2021, some 885,000 New Yorkers and New Yorkers, or a total, enrolled in health plans through Obamacare than 5.8 million people. That is, almost one out of every three inhabitants of our state.

“The“ navigators ”of our Hispanic Federation,” adds Liliana Melgar Hoyos, “offer help with enrollment in four health programs: Medicaid, Child Health Plus, the Essential Plan and qualified plans”.

The documents that people should have on hand when they complete the registration process are proof of address and income, and identity documents of each person or family member.

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation