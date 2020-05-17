A president who is no longer in office very rarely criticizes the one in the White House. But in recent days, Barack Obama, in one way or another, has let his discontent be known about how the current Administration is handling the coronavirus crisis and other issues of American politics. This past Saturday, the previous US president took advantage of a virtual graduation speech to various universities with traditionally African-American students to make his criticism of Donald Trump known in a veiled way. “This pandemic has finally lifted the veil on the idea that those in charge know what they are doing. Many of them are not even pretending to be in command, “said the first black US president.

It is not common and very little elegant an opinion like this in the mouth of a former president. But it is that the times are extraordinary. In addition to being in an electoral campaign, although nothing in the environment says so, since the elections are hijacked by the global health emergency, the deaths in the United States are already close to 90,000 and the White House is on the run to reopen the country as soon as possible, without hearing the voices of experts and scientists. His position reinforces Joe Biden’s almost non-existent campaign, almost clandestine, forced to be secluded in the basement of his house while President Trump occupies prime-time television whenever he wants. Despite the fact that Obama had remained in the prudent background, a conversation leaked last week in which Obama described the response of the Trump Government to the pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster”. On another political level, the former president also questioned whether dropping the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn did not jeopardize “the rule of law” in the United States.

Congrats to the high school Class of 2020, as well as to the teachers, coaches, and most of all, parents and family who’ve guided you along the way. Thanks for letting me be part of your big day! pic.twitter.com/RjYvHs2BhC – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 17, 2020

Obama’s comment prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to dare recommend the former president keep his mouth shut. This past week has been dominated by a supposed new scandal with its own label propelled by the White House: #Obamagate. It is the theory with which Trump accuses Obama of having wanted to incriminate him to conspire with Russia so that the tycoon won the 2016 elections.

In addition, the president attacked Obama by accusing him of not having left a contingency plan for a possible pandemic on his departure from the White House and of blaming the United States for not having enough masks and fans at the beginning of the crisis of the coronavirus. McConnell joined this point, who soon after retracted, apologized and declared that the previous government team had indeed left an action program.

These are troubled times in which, in addition, the next presidency of the country is at stake. With more topics every day than I could handle today and with only one dominating everything, Barack Obama also took advantage of his graduation speech to refer to the shooting death of Ahamaud Arbery at the hands of two white men. The young black athlete was killed last February when he was allegedly mistaken for a thief in Georgia, an incident that sparked outrage in the country for its racist implications. Obama noted that the pandemic has brought to light “the underlying inequalities and additional burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country.” “We see it in the disproportionate impact of covid-19 on our communities, as well as when a black man goes to run and others feel that they can stop him and question and shoot if he does not fold to his interrogation, “he said.

The United States, the current epicenter of the pandemic, has reached this Saturday 1.4 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and 88,447 deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Questions and answers about coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each community

– Click here to subscribe to the daily newsletter on the pandemic

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe