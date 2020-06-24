© Olivier Douliery

Democrats believe Obama’s support for his former vice president is necessary.

He Former President Barack Obama raised more than $ 4 million from 120,000 private donors in his first funding campaign for Joe Biden, who is probably the Democratic candidate for the White House in the November elections.

The virtual micro-donations campaign that takes place on Tuesday night tests the capacity of the Democratic leader transferring his popularity to whoever was his vice president. It is a starting point for what the Obama team envisions as a busy agenda before autumn since not only is the electoral contest at stake, but the former president will also support Democrats attending the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Obama’s leadership it was not enough in other elections in which he has been involved. In 2010 Democrats lost control of the Lower House and in 2014 of the Senate. But with Donald Trump at the helm of the government, Democrats believe the former president may especially attract black voters and give a boost to Biden’s candidacy.

Obama publicly endorsed Biden in a video message he released in April, but – in addition to that – it has remained on the sidelines in the primaries and has avoided getting into national politics. The change in strategy came in recent weeks when, in the heat of protests against racism and police brutality, the former president spoke about what was happening in the country.

Many Democrats say that precisely after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white copObama’s bet in favor of Biden and a leader in the party is necessary, according to Politico.

