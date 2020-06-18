© Provided by Agencia .

Washington, Jun 18 . .- The former president of the USA Barack Obama said Thursday that he is « happy » for the « dreamers » who will continue to be protected from deportation after the Supreme Court ruling that maintains the DACA program in place, and asked to vote for the Democrats to promote broader immigration reform.

« This week is eight years since we protected young people who grew up in our American family from deportation, » Obama wrote on Twitter referring to the decree creating the DACA program, issued on June 15, 2012.

« Today, I am happy for them, for their families, for all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us Americans is our shared ideals, » continued the former president (2009-2017).

« And now, to defend those ideals, we have to go ahead and elect (former Vice President) @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress to do their job, protect the ‘dreamers’ and finally create a system that once and for all is at the height of this nation of immigrants, « he concluded.

Obama’s reaction contrasted sharply with that of current US President Donald Trump, who called the decision « horrible » and compared it to a « shotgun blast in the face of people who pride themselves on calling themselves Republicans or conservatives. «

In two tweets, Trump asked to vote for him in the November elections, in which he will predictably face Biden so that in a second term he can nominate « more Supreme Court judges » if there are new casualties in the court, made up of nine magistrates. whose position is for life.

The Supreme Court’s decision represents a huge victory and relief for the approximately 650,000 « dreamers » protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It is also a notable setback for Trump, who in September 2017 announced the end of that program and asked Congress to create a permanent solution for the « dreamers », but made any legislation on the subject conditional on funding for the wall with Mexico. and other unacceptable measures for the Democratic opposition.

The sentence of the nine Supreme Court justices, reached with 5 votes in favor and 4 against, does not go into evaluating the legality of DACA, but rejects « the procedure » that the Trump government used when overturning the program.

« The DHS (acronym for the Department of Homeland Security) decision to end DACA was arbitrary and capricious, » wrote Supreme Court President John Roberts, conservatively inclined, in an argument joined by the four progressive judges of the cut.

The verdict makes it clear that the White House can try again to disrupt DACA if it wants to, but the Trump administration is likely to find it difficult to find another legal avenue to do so before the November presidential election.

