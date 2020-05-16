© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018 photo, former President Barack Obama gives a speech during a ceremony in New York. (AP Photo / Jason DeCrow, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized some federal government officials who oversee the country’s response to the coronavirus, commenting to university graduates in an online graduation speech that the pandemic shows that many officials “don’t even pretend be in charge”.

Obama spoke at “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour event for college-bound students historically for black students, and which was broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. His statements were unexpectedly political, given the context, and he mentioned current events in addition to the virus and its social and economic impacts.

“More than anything, this pandemic has completely torn the curtain on the idea that many of those in charge know what they are doing,” he said. “Many of them don’t even pretend to be in charge.”

Obama did not mention President Donald Trump or another federal or state official. But on Friday, he harshly criticized Trump by labeling the way to deal with the pandemic as an “absolute chaotic disaster” during a phone session with 3,000 former members of his government that was obtained by Yahoo News.

While congratulating graduates and highlighting the enormous challenges they face given the devastation and economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the former president mentioned the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February after he was shot while I was running on a Georgia residential street.

“Let’s be honest: A disease like this only highlights the underlying inequalities and additional burdens that black communities have historically had to face in this country,” Obama said. “We see the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man runs and some guys feel like they can stop him, interrogate him, and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questions.”

Obama will also deliver a primetime televised graduation speech on Saturday afternoon for the 2020 high school generation during a one-hour event that will also feature NBA star LeBron James, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. and actor Ben Platt, among others.