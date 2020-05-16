Former US President Barack Obama criticized in a virtual speech the response of the government of his country to the pandemic

The former US president Barack Obama (2009-2017) critical this Saturday the answer to the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 by assuring that he has made it clear that “the people in charge” do not “know what he is doing”, in a poorly veiled attack on the government of his successor, Donald trump.

“More than anything, this pandemic has completely and finally exposed the idea that the people in charge know what they are doing,” Obama said in a joint virtual graduation speech to several universities with traditionally African-American students in the United States.

“Many of them are not even pretending to be in charge,” he added without mentioning the current president at any time.

Obama, who has tried to stay out of the political news with few public appearances since leaving the Presidency in 2017, recently raised his profile in view of the proximity of the presidential election November, and described last week the White House response to the pandemic as a “chaotic mess“

For his part, Trump hinted on Thursday that his predecessor is to blame for the US Not enough facemasks and ventilators were available at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In those elections, scheduled for early November, the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, will seek to defeat the current Republican President, who will try to achieve his second term.

This Saturday, the first African-American president in US history, indicated that the coronavirus crisis highlighted “the underlying inequalities and additional burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country.”

“We see him in disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in our communities, as well as when a black man goes to run, and others feel that they can stop him and question and shoot if he does not fold to their interrogation,” he said.

Obama was referring to the murder of Ahamaud Arbery, a young black athlete killed last February when he was allegedly mistaken for a thief in Georgia, an incident that has sparked outrage in the country for its racist implications.

“These injustices are not new. What’s new is that a large part of your generation has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing, that the old ways of doing things don’t work, that it doesn’t matter how much money you make if everyone your around is hungry and sick, ”he said.

The United States, the current focus of the pandemic, reached a figure of one million 463 thousand 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 88 thousand 447 deaths on Saturday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

With information from EFE