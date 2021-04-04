Obama congratulates MLB for removing All-Star Game from Atlanta

15 minutes. Former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) supported on Saturday the decision of the Major Leagues to withdraw to Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, the organization of the 91st edition of the All-Star Game and this year’s draft after the recent approval of a law that limits the right to vote.

“Congratulations to @MLB for taking a position on behalf of the rights of all citizens to vote,” the former president wrote on his Twitter account.

“There is no better way,” he continued, “for America’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example.”

He thus referred to Henry Louis Aaron, the legendary African-American baseball player born in Alabama and who shone with the Atlanta Braves.

The Midseason Classic had been scheduled for July 13 at Truist Field in Atlanta. But the panorama changed when the new electoral law was approved in the state of Georgia.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday they are looking for a new venue and ruled out in advance moving the traditional event to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where the 2022 All-Star Game is scheduled to take place.

The decision was rejected by the managers of the Atlanta Braves.

More requirements to vote by mail

The governor of Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp, signed on March 25 a state law with a reform, promoted by the conservatives, that limits the right to vote by adding new requirements to be able to vote if you want to vote by mail, other provisions.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, voting by mail was essential in the general elections last November.

Biden affirmed that the new law is “the Jim Crow of the XXI century”, referring to the norms that legalized racial segregation.

In that sense, he warned that the Georgia reform will hurt African-American voters above all.

Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) called on Friday to boycott baseball and companies that “are interfering with free and fair elections.”

“Baseball is already losing a lot of fans, and now they are leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they fear radical left-wing Democrats who don’t want desperately needed voter identification to have anything to do with it. our elections, “Trump alleged in a statement.