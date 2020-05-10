More than 78,400 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States and more than 1.3 million have tested positive

Washington.- The former US president Barack Obama harshly criticized the way in which Donald trump faces the pandemic new coronavirus and described it as a “total chaotic disaster,” during a conference call with former members of his government, according to a recording obtained by Yahoo News.

Obama also criticized the Justice Department for dismissing the criminal case he had opened against Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and claimed that “the basic understanding of the rule of law is in jeopardy.”

More than 78,400 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States and more than 1.3 million have tested positive, according to the latest estimates from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Obama made his remarks Friday during a phone conversation with 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association, people who worked in his government. Obama called on his supporters to support former Vice President Joe Biden, who will try to replace Trump in the White House during the Nov. 3 election.

“We are fighting against these long-term trends where being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy – that has become a stronger drive in American life. And by the way, we are also seeing it as Internationally. That is partly the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so weak and irregular, “Obama said, according to Yahoo News.

“It would have been even bad (situation) with the best of governments. It has been a total chaotic mess when that mentality – of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘hell with everyone else’ – is in practice in our government,” he claimed.

Trump has consistently defended and presumed his response to the coronavirus, and ensures that restrictions on the arrival of people from China and Europe as well as the adoption of social distancing measures have avoided much greater damage.

“I think we have saved millions of lives,” Trump said earlier in the week.

Trump has censured the Obama administration in relation to his government’s response to the pandemic. However, Trump’s assertion that his government inherited “a useless system and useless evidence” from the Obama administration is false; the new coronavirus it did not exist until the end of last year. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had a hard time developing their own tests in January and discovered the problems in their kits until February.