The former president of the USA Barack Obama has described as a “chaotic disaster” the response of his successor, Donald Trump, to the coronavirus pandemic, in what are the harshest criticisms of the current administration of the former president, which usually remains in the background.

Obama’s statements (2009-2017) were reported on Friday night by the Yahoo news portal and on Saturday the CNN network echoed the news, at the same time that he said he had confirmed the former president’s comments with three former officials. who worked in your government.

OBAMA QUALIFIES “CURRENT LEADERSHIP”

In a private conversation with some of the employees of his former White House, Obama considered that the pandemic unfortunately serves to remind us how important it is to have a competent government during times of crisis and he described the current leadership as “selfish”, without mentioning Trump.

“It would have been a bad thing even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster because of that mentality of what can I get out of this and the hell with the rest of the people, ”Obama said, according to the audio of the call that was accessed by Yahoo and CNN.

That 30-minute conversation was aimed at encouraging former Obama Administration employees to participate in the presidential campaign for the November election of Joe Biden, who was vice president with Obama and whose message has barely gained media coverage amid the coronavirus crisis.

In response, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany downplayed Obama’s comments, saying in a statement that Trump’s response to the pandemic is “unprecedented” and has served to “save lives Americans. ”

HIGH CHARGES HAVE TO BE ISOLATED AFTER CONTACTS IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Meanwhile, the White House continued to try to minimize COVID-19 reaching the president’s circle by confirming two positive cases at the White House in less than 24 hours.

On Friday, the contagion of the press spokesperson for the US vice president, Mike Pence, was confirmed; while a personal assistant to Trump tested positive on Thursday.

As a precaution against these new cases, two of the officials most involved in the coronavirus response will have to be in isolation: Robert Redfield, director of government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, who heads the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Neither the CDC nor the FDA specified which infected officials Redfield and Hahn were in contact with and insisted that, for the moment, both have tested negative for coronavirus.

The contagions have caused greater scrutiny of security measures in Trump’s circle, who has never worn a mask in public and in many acts has ignored the safety distances that experts recommend to keep to avoid infections.

VIRUS HITS THE WEAKEST

Meanwhile, the virus continues to hit the weakest: at least 26,500 people have died in US nursing homes. and, this same Saturday, the death of two other minors in New York State was confirmed due to complications related to the virus, which increases the number of minors who died in that region to three.

So far, 73 cases of children with similar symptoms have been reported in New York, and whether the death of other minors previously may be linked to the pandemic is being studied.

At a press conference this Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo called these cases “rare,” stressing that evidence is being detected that COVID-19 is causing “serious illness” in children with symptoms similar to the disease. Kawasaki already has a syndrome similar to “toxic shock”.

New York State continues to remain the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 330,000 infections and 26,000 deaths. In New York City alone, more than 19,000 people have died.

Meanwhile, the United States remains the nation most affected by the virus in absolute terms and already exceeds 1.2 million confirmed cases, with some 77,000 deaths, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.

.