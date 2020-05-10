Obama considered that the pandemic unfortunately serves to remember how important it is to have a competent government during times of crisis

The former president of the USA Barack Obama has qualified as “chaotic mess”The response of his successor, Donald trump, to the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, in what is the harshest criticism of the current administration by the former president, who usually remains in the background.

Obama’s statements (2009-2017) were reported on Friday night by the Yahoo news portal and on Saturday the CNN network echoed the news, at the same time that it said it had confirmed the former president’s comments with three former officials. who worked in his government.

In a private conversation with some of the employees of his old White House, Obama considered that the pandemic unfortunately serves to remind us how important it is to have a competent government during times of crisis and called it “selfishThe current leadership, without mentioning Trump.

“It would have been a bad thing even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster because of that mentality of what can I get out of this and the hell with the rest of the people, ”Obama said, according to the audio of the call that was accessed by Yahoo and CNN.

That 30-minute conversation was aimed at encouraging former Obama administration employees to participate in the presidential campaign for the November elections in Joe Biden, who was vice president with Obama and whose message has barely gained media coverage in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

In response, the White House spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnanyHe played down Obama’s comments and, in a statement, limited himself to ensuring that Trump’s response to the pandemic “is unprecedented” and has served to “save American lives.”

New York State continues to remain the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 330,000 infections and 26,000 deaths. In New York City alone, more than 19,000 people have died.

Meanwhile, the United States remains the nation most affected by the virus in absolute terms and already exceeds 1.2 million confirmed cases, with about 77 deaths, according to the unofficial count of the Johns Hopkins University.

