15 minutes. Former President of the United States (Barack Obama) called the response of his successor, Donald Trump, to the coronavirus pandemic a “chaotic disaster.” These are the harshest criticisms of the current administration of the former US president, which usually remains in the background.

Obama’s statements (2009-2017) were reported on Friday night by the Yahoo news portal. But it was Saturday when the CNN network echoed the news. He said he confirmed the former president’s comments with 3 former officials who worked in his government.

“Selfish” current leadership

In a private conversation with some of the employees of his old White House, Obama considered that the pandemic unfortunately serves to remember how important it is to have a competent government during moments of crisis. He called the current leadership “selfish”, without mentioning Trump.

“It would have been a bad thing even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic mess because of that mentality of what can I get out of this and the hell with the rest of the people.” This was stated by Obama, according to the audio of the call that was accessed by Yahoo and CNN.

That 30-minute conversation was aimed at encouraging former Obama Administration employees to participate in the presidential campaign for the November election of Joe Biden, who was vice president with Obama and whose message has barely gained media coverage amid the coronavirus crisis.

In response, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany played down Obama’s comments. In a statement, he limited himself to ensuring that Trump’s response to the pandemic “is unprecedented” and it has served to “save American lives.”

High offices have to be isolated

Meanwhile, the White House continued to try to minimize that COVID-19 has reached the president’s circle. Two positive cases were confirmed at the White House in less than 24 hours.

On Friday, the contagion from vice president press spokesman Mike Pence was confirmed. Meanwhile, a personal assistant to Trump tested positive on Thursday.

As a precaution against these new cases, they will have to be in isolation two of the officials most involved in the coronavirus response. These are Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and Stephen Hahn, who heads the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Neither the CDC nor the FDA specified which infected officials Redfield and Hahn were in contact with. They also insisted that, for the moment, both were negative in coronavirus.

The infections have caused a increased scrutiny of security measures in Trump circle, who has never worn a mask in public. In many acts, it has even ignored the safe distances that experts recommend to avoid infections.

The virus hits the weakest

Meanwhile, the virus continues to hit the weakest. At least 26,500 people have died in nursing homes from the USA. This Saturday, the death of two other minors in New York State was confirmed due to complications related to the virus, increasing the number of minors who died in that region to three.

At a press conference this Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo called these cases “rare.” He stressed that evidence is being detected that COVID-19 is causing “serious illness” in children with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and a syndrome similar to “toxic shock.”

New York State continues to remain the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with 330,000 infections and 26,000 deaths. In New York City alone, more than 19,000 people have died.

While, The US remains the nation most affected by the virus in absolute terms, surpassing 1.2 million confirmed cases, with 77,000 deaths, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.