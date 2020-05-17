Former US President criticizes veiled successor for failures to fight coronavirus and deepening inequalities in the country. “Pandemic buried the idea that our leaders know what they are doing,” he says. Former US President Barack Obama made veiled criticisms of his successor, Donald Trump, for managing the new coronavirus pandemic and deepening inequalities in the country. , speaking this Saturday (17/05) to students at a virtual graduation ceremony, a rare public intervention since the beginning of the covid-19 crisis.

In the virtual speech to graduates of a network of higher education institutions historically known for receiving mainly black people, Obama said that “the pandemic ended the idea that policymakers know what they do”.

At the virtual diploma award ceremony, he spoke on topics ranging from advice to graduates, to criticism of the way the current government deals with the public health crisis in the USA.

“More than anything, this pandemic has finally buried the idea that our leaders know what they are doing,” said Obama. “Many of them don’t even try to look like they’re in charge,” he added.

Obama is not in the habit of publicly criticizing Donald Trump, but he has already indirectly issued a number of remarks against the current White House administration.

The former Democratic president also stressed that the health crisis is exposing the inequalities that affect black Americans. “A disease like this shows the underlying inequalities and the historical weight that black communities in this country carry,” said Barack Obama.

The ex-president’s comments come in the midst of two crises – a pandemic, which is disproportionately affecting black people in the United States, and another related to the economic impacts of social distance measures. So far, 1.4 million cases of covid-19 have been reported in the US, where 88,000 people have died from the virus.

Although Obama largely avoided criticizing Trump’s performance in office, in a phone conversation with his former White House aides leaked last week, the former president described the response to the US government’s coronavirus as “an absolute chaotic disaster” .

