Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday asked all cities and mayors of the United States to review their “policies on the use of force” and to commit to implement reforms after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police, a case that has sparked worldwide protests.

In a message to the nation, Obama has urged American communities to “change the way they use force from within.” “We know that there are specific reforms that, if implemented, would generate sufficient confidence, save lives and prevent crime from increasing,” he said.

Thus, he has expressly requested “each of the mayors of the United States to review policies on police work with members of their communities and commit to making changes.”

For the former president, the protests and riots on the occasion of Floyd’s death are an “incredible opportunity” for Americans to “wake up” and become aware of the “structural challenges and problems facing society.”

“Despite the tragedy of recent weeks and the difficulties and fear of uncertainty, this has also been an opportunity to open your eyes,” he said before specifying that there now exists in the United States “an opportunity to work together and change the country so that it lives up to its ideals. “

The 44th President of the United States has wanted to send a direct message to the African American population in the country: “I want to speak directly to young people of color in this country who have witnessed too much violence, violence that very often has come from people that I was supposed to protect them. I want you to know that you matter. “

“I want you to know that your lives matter, that your dreams matter. When I return home and look at my daughters, Sasha and Malia, and my nephews, I see that limitless potential that continues to flourish,” he said.

In this sense, he stressed that “they must be able to make mistakes without having to worry about what will happen to them” and he applauded all those who have taken to the streets peacefully to protest against injustices. “I hope that despite what happened you have faith. (…) You have the power to make things better and you have made the whole country feel that there is something that is going to change,” he said.

Obama had already condemned these days police brutality through social networks, where he stressed the importance of offering political solutions to meet the demands and demands of protesters.