Obama announced the passing of his dog Bo

May 8, 2021

The former president of the United States (USA), Barack Obama, announced this Saturday the death of his dog “Bo” through a thread on the social network of Twitter.

“Today our family lost a true friend and faithful companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant and gentle presence in our lives, “he said.

Bo was a dog that Senator Ted Kennedy and his wife Victoria gave to Obama’s children, Sasha and Malia, in 2009.

He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. pic.twitter.com/1x4VOMsLGR – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

