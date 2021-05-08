Obama announced the passing of his dog Bo

U.S.

May 8, 2021

0

The former president of the United States (USA), Barack Obama, announced this Saturday the death of his dog “Bo” through a thread on the social network of Twitter.

“Today our family lost a true friend and faithful companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant and gentle presence in our lives, “he said.

Bo was a dog that Senator Ted Kennedy and his wife Victoria gave to Obama’s children, Sasha and Malia, in 2009.

0