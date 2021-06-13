Oaxaqueños honor the seeds; they pray to them and put incense

OAXACA, Oax.

With the rainy season, between May and June, the agricultural sowing cycle opens; This period is considered the most important, in which it is possible to sow to obtain an abundant harvest.

In Oaxaca, some families use to put incense to the seed (corn, squash and beans) and pray to it. This rite is performed at ground level, between the furrows.

They dialogue with Mother Earth, they ask her permission and apologize for the damage that humanity is causing her, then mezcal is watered and, in some cases, a chicken is sacrificed. Almost always a special meal is prepared in gratitude to the compadres who participated in the first harvest of the year.

“The seeds of beans, squash and corn are blessed. We pray from the bottom of our hearts, according to the custom that our ancestors left us, may they rest in peace, “said Carmen Santiago, a farmer and director of the Flor y Canto association.

“We return the seed to the ground and we ask that it not stay there, that it not be lost, because later when it rains it does not happen, so we ask God to return so that we have to eat.”

At the end of May, Carmen led the ritual with the seeds in her small community, settled in the Ocotlán Valley: “Here it is customary to use copal, pray and smoke the seed to clean it; here in the town a mass is customary to bless the seed, ”he said.

The blessing of the seeds, the invocation of the deities; the songs and festivities; Food and drink is a tradition that refuses to succumb, although there are some places that carry out this ritual, due to orographic conditions or by uses and customs, such as in the upper Sierra Mixe, where the ceremony takes place in January, at the par with the arrival of the year, and considering the prevailing climate in that area.

Myths, rituals and traditions pay tribute to the cultivation of the cornfield, to Mother Earth, at the same time that they are coupled with religious celebrations, such as the one dedicated to San Isidro Labrador, on May 15, due to the relationship it has with him. agricultural cycle.

According to the farmers, on May 15 the sky opens and the rains begin, on some occasions from that day it is possible to predict whether the waters of the season will be good or not for the field and its crops.

In Teotitlán del Valle, about 40 minutes east of the capital, Aurora Bazán, artisan and peasant, commented that in her community on that date an offering is offered to the divinities of nature so that there is a good production.

“It is customary for the family to prepare a special meal: mole with chicken or meat, beans, tamales, atole.”

These foods are offered along with water, tequila, a white candle, and copal. Before eating an offering is prepared to return to Mother Earth what she gave them: tamales and atole for corn, in addition to beans.

Once it is ready, it is placed on a large stone that is in the middle of the plot (it is said that the stone is the center of energy and that it calls the four cardinal points), the candle is lit, the place is incense. and it is offered to the four cardinal points.

“The pre-Hispanic gods are asked to take care of the crop, that the air does not break the plant, that the plagues do not damage it, that the hail does not destroy it, that the animals do not eat it and that they have a good harvest, and before to finish the earth is kissed ”.

Rites are a religious expression that provide a way to get in touch with the spirits of nature.