Oaxacan student who traveled to CDMX to take the entrance exam disappears

MEXICO CITY.- The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office activated the Amber Alert to locate Gahel Ramón José, from the state of Oaxaca, who disappeared in Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

According to the report, the 14-year-old teenager was last seen on June 19 at a taqueria located on Centenario Street, Merced Gómez neighborhood and since then his whereabouts have been unknown.

The high school student, originally from Ayutla Mixes, Oaxaca, traveled to the country’s capital to take his high school entrance exam.

The day he disappeared, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves, black pants and black tennis shoes with a white sole.

As a particular sign, he has a scar on his forehead.

Any information that helps to locate it, please contact the telephone numbers 55 53 45 50 67 or termination 84 and 82, or go to Avenida Jardín number 356 in Colonia Del Gas in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

