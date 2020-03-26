After 12 years, Oaxaca will host the most important amateur sporting event in the country



Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax. March 7, 2020. From June 3 to 7, Oaxaca will host the Conade 2020 National Games in the discipline of surfing, where more than 140 surfers from 11 entities in the country are expected to attend, participating in three different modalities. of two categories in both branches.

This was announced by the head of the Institute of Physical Culture and Sport of Oaxaca (Incude Oaxaca), Montserrat de los Ángeles Aragón Heinze, after confirmation by the Mexican Surfing Federation (Femexsurf), which Gerardo Lagunes Gallina directs, and who released the details of the competition that calls for categories 15-16 and 17-18 years in both branches.

Aragon Heinze stressed that this event confirms the entity as an ideal destination for national and international sports events.

He added that to get the headquarters, very long work meetings were held and as soon as Femexsurf made the call, Oaxaca raised his hand to organize this event that shows the work that the State Government led by Alejandro Murat Hinojosa is doing in sports.

In this sense, he announced that they are already working to receive the country’s entities, which for now, mostly are coastal states, but that the assistance of Nuevo León or Chihuahua is also expected, although they do not have the sea, they are strong contenders.

According to the president of the Femexsurf, Gerardo Lagunes Gallina, Oaxaca was chosen among five venues in the country, for completing the three points that the Technical Commission takes into account for this event, which are: the quality of the waves, the culture surfer and the hospitality of the destination, parameters that are important to receive the competitors.

The chosen beach will be Punta Zicatela, in Puerto Escondido, which last November was the venue for the national sport.

Previously, each state must carry out its State stage, between March 12 and April 14, to choose up to 18 participants to enter a maximum of two modalities.

Gerardo Lagunes Gallina said that the categories called are surfing or short board, body board, stand up paddle, which is divided into a 200-meter sprint and a race, which is 9 kilometers away for those from 15-16, and 12 for those of the 17-18 in both branches.

The leader of the surfers at the national level, expressed his satisfaction that Oaxaca is the venue for this event that last year was held in Manzanillo, Colima; so the challenge in this 2020 will be to make a better event based on logistics and to have better established programs and schedules for the competitions.

He added that Oaxaca is placed as a favorite to win in the team competition, followed by Nayarit – last year’s champion -, Guerrero and Baja California, which also have good teams to fight for the first places in all categories.

It took 12 years for Oaxaca to once again host the most important amateur sporting event in the country, since in 2007 Huatulco hosted karate, sailing, tennis and weightlifting, in what until last year was the National Olympiad. .