MILLENNIUM

Oaxaca.- Oaxaca is the cradle of great artists and the home of the Warriors, one of the most representative teams in national baseball; At the initiative of Santiago Harp Grañén, the Warriors incorporated the work of the master Amador Montes into their camisole, fusing art and sport.

–How was this idea of ​​venturing into art into sports?

–SHG: “For several years I have been involved in some ideas in the designs of the uniforms and for about a year, a year and a half, I was thinking about the idea of ​​presenting Oaxaca in the Guerrero uniform and wherever the team goes, wear Oaxaca and what better than to represent it with art and culture and above all with a magnificent piece by the master Amador Montes, who is an Oaxacan artist, very important worldwide and I think it is very important that we have the pride to carry Oaxacan culture and the art of Oaxacans is also an innovative part that they will see for the first time on the field of play.

« I looked for it for a year, I talked with him and he started designing some samples, some tests, I loved some ideas and we were tweaking the whole process and we also decided that it was an artistic design, but neither did it take away the elegance of the baseball uniform And this piece came up that I think is a work of art that will also be playing in the game, and it will be something new that people have not seen. ”

Maestro Amador Montes is a renowned plastic artist, whose works have gained national and worldwide recognition.

AM: “Sport, culture and art really are perfect ingredients to move a country forward. When Santiago made the proposal to me, I did not hesitate to accept it, to love it and I am very grateful and proud to work with this great institution. We were working together to reach the maximum, what Santiago wanted in the end was to give the great fans of the Warriors an elegant jersey, father, where an Oaxacan artist was and we really did it with a lot of affection, with a lot of heart. ”

–What meaning does it have, I see that they are a kind of bird, I would like to know what meaning they have in the name of Oaxaca; I know that it is part of the art that the teacher handles, at least seeing some of his works, but I would like to know if they have any particular meaning?

SHG: “No, in fact, in all his works he tries to insert nature, many words; Well, it came up with this phrase from ‘The Great Game’, which wanted to represent baseball as the king of sports; then, it remained as the phrase and the name of this uniform and, well, it also incorporated its art, its lifelong design and wanted to incorporate it into the uniform ”.

AM: “First, it is part of my iconography. I lived in Korea for a time and there I created some gestures of moving birds. At the end of the day the birds are fast, the wings have a great movement and it seemed to me that it could be something that had to do not with something static, because ultimately baseball is a game of speed, of movement, that’s why I we spin. From the outset, it is a great pride, the truth is to bring in the great team, because it is one of the great teams in Mexican baseball, the Warriors.

I feel very excited. Today that I saw her I already wanted to wear it, they did an exceptional job. I’m very happy. Suddenly there is the other part. Santiago and I did it with a lot of love, we really wanted to, but suddenly, the designer, the people who made them, the people who put them together, really wanted to, and there was a very elegant sweater that can be my final emotion . See a very nice, elegant sweater. I really liked it, the white color, the knitting thing ‘The Big Game’ next door, I really liked it. ”

« Will this be the Warriors’ main uniform this season? »

SHG: …