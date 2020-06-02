Oaxaca police demand dismissal of officers after 4 deaths from Covid-19

Elements of the Oaxaca Municipal Police they demanded the mayor of the city, Oswaldo García Jarquín, that tests be carried out to detect the Covid-19, after the death of two agents was reported yesterday due to the new coronavirus.

In addition, the uniformed officers called for the removal of Aquileo Sánchez and Marcos Freddy Hernández, director and deputy director of the Public Security Directorate, whom they accused of having ignored their requests from the outset, which would have prevented the deaths of four of their companions so far.

They indicated that they resorted to an amparo for the authorities to deliver the necessary supplies to protect themselves, after which they received a pair of gloves, two face masks, a small bottle of gel and a face mask, but these were only delivered to the four members of the Mesa of Improvements.

Petronila Gutiérrez, a spokeswoman for the corporation and a member of the Improvement Table, told the media that the police officers reject these leaders because of their negligent actions that did not comply with the mandate of the municipal president.

The police assure that if adequate measures are not established, the infections by Covid-19 could grow causing the crime to be unattended

Gutiérrez announced that the elements will remain in a symbolic work stoppage until the indicated commands are removed and their demands are met. He explained that the comrades are making guards in the Plaza de Danza, the headquarters of the Municipal Police, waiting to be heard by the municipal president.

Covid-19 reported infections in police

Isidro Hernández Cruz, another of the members of the Improvement Table, clarified that they do not intend to neglect the public safety of the municipality, but insisted that the corporation needs the evidence, since so far 149 of its elements are in quarantine before the risk of contagion.

The police warned that at least 4 or 5 of his colleagues are serious and hospitalized, but the authorities have not wanted to provide exact figures. He added that among the members of the police themselves they have carried out cooperations to support their colleagues, given the “inhuman” attitude of the authority.

The elements denounced that since the beginning of the pandemic, the agents within the vulnerable groups were prohibited from passing the quarantine at home, and demanded that the sanitary filters be removed, which is where the agents are being infected by Covid-19, putting risk to the health of their families.

