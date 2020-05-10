Oatmeal water for weight loss | Pexels

Oatmeal water to lose weight. If you want to benefit from oats we have a very simple recipe with which you can enjoy this ingredient throughout the day and with which you can also eliminate those extra kilos to look spectacular this summer.

Oatmeal has multiple benefits for our health Because it is very effective in reducing blood sugar levels, in addition to improving our digestive system due to the amount of fiber it contains, and is even capable of reducing blood cholesterol.

If what you want is to lose weight, oatmeal water can help you feel satisfied for a longer time and that your caloric intake is lower, in addition, oatmeal water is used to clean our intestines and provide general well-being to our body.

Also, if you consume this liquid regularly, it will help you cope with the anxiety that sometimes comes from dieting and will reduce your desire to overeat. Preparing it is very simple, below we will tell you how you can make oatmeal water to drink throughout the day.

Ingredients

1 liter of water

1 cup oat flakes

2 tablespoons of honey

1 cinnamon stick (optional?

Preparation and use

Put to soak the oat flakes from one night before the preparation, so it will ferment and you can eat it raw, because it activates the enzymes.

Rinse twice to remove any trace of phytic acid, an acid that reduces nutrient absorption.

Put all the ingredients in the blender except for the cinnamon and blend for two or three minutes until the ingredients are well ground.

Pour the water into a jug and add the cinnamon stick.

Drink a glass before eating so you feel satisfied faster

