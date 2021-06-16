Oat milk, the noble vegan drink full of nutrients: homemade recipe to enjoy it

In recent years, alternatives to cow’s milk, specifically plant-based milks have become incredibly popular and they are considered a great option for health, body weight and lactose intolerant people. Although there are very attractive variants such as coconut milk, rice, walnuts and almonds, recently much has been said about the immense nutritional and medicinal benefits of oat milk. Broadly speaking, we can say that it is a wonderful option for people with allergies, intolerances and those who follow a vegan diet, it is naturally free of lactose, nuts, soy and gluten. It is also simply delicious, it benefits the health of the bones, the heart, accelerates the metabolism and weight loss.

It is a very nutritious, complete and comforting drink, especially when it is made at home, without any type of sweetener and with the use of whole oats. It stands out for its content in calcium, potassium, iron, vitamins A and D. In addition, oat milk is considered a unique variant because it does not contain many of the allergens found in other types of milk. Also contains beta-glucans, a soluble fiber that is linked to heart health benefits.

More details about its nutritional composition:

Oat milk is an excellent dietary addition, being a great source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. One cup (240 ml) of unsweetened oat milk contains:

120 calories Protein: 3 grams Fat: 5 grams Carbohydrates: 16 grams Dietary fiber: 2 grams Vitamin B12: 50% of the daily value Riboflavin: 46% of the daily value Calcium: 27% of the daily value Phosphorus: 22% of the daily value Vitamin D : 18% of the daily value Vitamin A: 18% of the daily value Potassium: 6% of the daily value Iron: 2% of the daily value

It is worth mentioning that on many occasions commercial oat milk variants are made with strained oats, so often lose some of the essential nutrients that would naturally be obtained in a bowl of oatmeal. And that is why they are usually fortified with nutrients. Most commercial oat milk is fortified with vitamins A, D, B2 and B12, as well as with various minerals such as calcium. Oat milk, compared to similar variants in its category, generally has more carbohydrates and fiber.

About its health benefits:

1. Great vegan and lactose-free alternative, ideal against certain allergies

Oat milk is a sensible option for those with dietary restrictions. The reason is that it is made solely with oatmeal and water, therefore it is a great idea for vegans and people with lactose intolerance or allergies to nuts. In case of buying it commercially, it is important to verify that they are made with certified gluten-free oats. Always check the label or you can make homemade oat milk, using certified gluten-free oats.

2. Great source of B vitamins

Oat milk stands out for its content of B complex vitamins, such as riboflavin (B2) and vitamin B12. These are essential nutrients for optimal health and are vitamins that are linked to numerous benefits: they improve mood, fight oxidative stress and promote healthy hair, nails and skin. They also shine for their benefits to favor the nervous and immune systemTherefore, they are a great ally in the prevention of chronic diseases.

3. Benefits to reduce blood cholesterol

One of the great nutritional qualities of oat milk is related to its high fiber content (specifically with its contribution in beta-glucans), a type of soluble fiber that is associated with a great protective power of cardiovascular health. Draws attention the effect of beta-glucans on the digestive system, which form a gel-like substance within the intestine, which can bind to cholesterol and reduce its absorption. Therefore, it is a great natural ally to integrate into the diet and reduce cholesterol levels in the blood, especially “bad” LDL cholesterol, which is actively related as one of the main causes of heart disease. In addition, according to a study carried out in men, they discovered that those who drank about 3 cups (750 ml) of oat milk a day for 5 weeks they reduced total blood cholesterol by 3% and “bad” LDL by 5%. In addition, thanks to beta-glucans, it is also associated with great benefits to regulate intestinal transit, reduce inflammation and combat constipation.

4. Excellent for bone health

Commercial oat milk is often fortified with calcium and vitamin D, both nutrients are essential for bone health. Calcium is essential for strong and healthy bones, simply because it is the main mineral used to build them. It is worth mentioning that a lack of calcium can make bones hollow and more prone to fracture or break. Vitamin D is equally important as it aids in the absorption of calcium through the digestive tract and is also key to keep the immune system strong and prevent disease. They are related to each other since vitamin D deficiency can prevent the body from getting enough calcium and cause weak bones, in addition to increasing the risk of fractures.

5. It is a good ally to lose weight

Oat milk has the virtue of being incredibly satisfying, largely because of its fiber content. In addition, in a natural way, oatmeal is the perfect appetite regulator and the same happens with milk, it is a great help to avoid overeating and even helps to control the anxiety to eat. It is one of the best alternatives to lose weight, since It does not contain fat and benefits the elimination of retained liquids.

Practical homemade oat milk recipe:

The first thing we have to say is that oat milk it’s incredibly easy to make at home. Probably of the vegetable alternatives, it is the simplest. On the other hand, it allows us to take care of health and nutrition at another level, since we will be free to choose the ingredients, in addition to avoid the use of sweeteners and thickening additives that can be found in commercial products. For people intolerant to gluten this is a great idea, you just have to make sure you use certified gluten-free oats.

– To make homemade oat milk: Mix one cup (81 grams) of oatmeal with three cups (710 ml) of water. Pour the mixture on a thin cheesecloth (a blanket is perfect) to separate the oat milk from the oatmeal. Once prepared, place the gauze in a glass bottle and refrigerate for up to five days.

With the passage of time the milk will fall on the jug, in the end all you have to do is squeeze the cheesecloth to release all the milk. To enhance the flavor you can add 1/4 teaspoon of salt, a teaspoon of vanilla or cinnamon extract, some dates, maple syrup or honey.

