In the midst of the pandemic that we are experiencing due to the coronavirus, there is always a ray of hope that reminds us that not everything is lost, at least for Oasis fans. And as weird as this sounds, it seems that the Gallagher brothers have a lot of music to share with the world -And no, we do not talk about their careers as soloists.

Turns out today a rather strange message appeared on the official account of the Manchester gangThey only use it to remember the release of their albums or singles and to repost some photos made by fans. In said message – signed as NG or Noel Gallagher-, the guitarist and composer said that in these days of isolation he had had time to check the record boxes that he has in his house.

And within the enormous collection of CDs and tapes that he keeps, he found a real treasure: “Fate wanted me to meet an old demo that I thought was lost forever,” said the founder of Oasis. This is the demo of a song called “Don’t Stop”, which according to him there is only one version hanging around the underworld of the internet of a soundcheck of the band in Hong Kong about 15 years ago.

Since we are all in our homes and to bring us a little bit of joy, The band is preparing to premiere it at midnight on April 30: “I know some of you love this song, so we thought about putting it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy. I hope everyone is safe and tries to get out of the running of the bulls with the minimum of inconvenience. ”

This would be the first Oasis song we heard in almost 12 years, because in 2008 they released their latest record material, Dig Out Your Soul, which included songs such as “The Shock of the Lightning”, “I’m Outta Time” or “Falling Down” and with which they closed 15 years of a brilliant career in which they broke records and schemes in British music.

Despite this huge news amid the coronavirus pandemic, the long-awaited meeting between Liam and Noel still looks further away than going back to a concert, even though the youngest of the Gallaghers said a few days ago that he was willing to meet his brother and other colleagues to lead a charity concert when this ends. At least we have to listen to this song to know that the legacy of Oasis is still there.