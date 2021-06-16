OAS demands Daniel Ortega release jailed presidential candidates

Despite their differences over the situation of Nicaragua, a vast majority made up of 26 countries joined this Tuesday in the Organization of American States (OAS) to demand the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, the “immediate” release of the detained presidential hopefuls.

The OAS approved a resolution that, without mentioning Ortega by name, calls for “the immediate release of the presidential candidates and all political prisoners.”

The initiative, promoted by Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, USA, Paraguay and PeruIt easily surpassed the 18-vote barrier that it needed to be approved by receiving the support of 26 of the 34 countries that are active members of the OAS (Cuba belongs to the organization but has not participated in it since 1962).

Nicaragua itself, the leftist government of Bolivian President Luis Arce, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, an ally of Caracas, voted against it.

In addition, five countries abstained: Honduras, Belize, Dominica, Mexico and Argentina.

INEQUIVOUS CONDEMNATION OF THE ARREST OF OPPOSITING LEADERS

The text of the resolution consists of four points. The most important is the one that resolves to condemn “unequivocally the arrest, harassment, and arbitrary restrictions” imposed on presidential candidates, political parties, and the media in Nicaragua.

That point is a direct reaction to the arrest this weekend of six Sandinista dissidents, including former guerrillas Dora María Téllez and Hugo Torres, and former Vice Chancellor Víctor Hugo Tinoco.

In addition, the Nicaraguan Police, led by Francisco Díaz, a brother-in-law of President Ortega, is keeping four presidential candidates under arrest for the November elections: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García.

Second, the resolution expresses the “grave concern” of the OAS over the fact that the Government of Nicaragua has not implemented electoral reforms aimed at guaranteeing “free” and “fair” elections on November 7, in which Ortega will seek his third consecutive reelection.

Likewise, the resolution “strongly” urges the Nicaraguan Government to implement “without delay” measures to guarantee transparent elections and calls for independent electoral observation by the OAS and other countries to be allowed.

Finally, the 26 nations that voted in favor of the project agreed to closely follow the electoral process in Nicaragua for its “possible” presentation to the General Assembly, the most important political forum of the OAS that brings together the foreign ministers of all member states. .

NICARAGUA REJECTS THE “INJERENCE” OF WASHINGTON AND ITS ALLIES

In response to the resolution, the Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS, Luis Alvarado, expressed his rejection of the electoral process of his country being discussed in an international forum, which he considers an internal matter.

For this reason, he warned that the Ortega government does not recognize the legitimacy of the resolution and rejects any “interference” by the OAS, considering that it is acting under Washington’s orders.

“We condemn the interference practice of this discredited organization and its General Secretariat, in matters of the internal jurisdiction of Nicaragua, and that of other Member States of the Organization”, Alvarado attacked, who interrupted the session several times to express his disagreement.

THE DEBATE ON THE SUSPENSION IS REQUIRED

The Ortega government maintains a very conflictive relationship with the OAS and with its secretary general, Luis Almagro, who in January 2019 began the process to apply the Inter-American Democratic Charter to Nicaragua, which could open the door to its suspension from the body.

This process has barely advanced since its inception more than two years ago because it is necessary to bring together a vast majority of two-thirds of the member states and many of them feared that the suspension of Nicaragua would serve to close the door to diplomacy, as it happened. with the Venezuelan Government of Nicolás Maduro.

However, the measures that Ortega has adopted in recent weeks, including the arrest of presidential candidates, have rekindled the debate on the possibility of suspending Nicaragua, a diplomatic source told ..

The suspension is the highest sanction available to the OAS and that, in its 70-year history, it has only applied to two countries: Honduras, in 2009, after the coup that deposed Manuel Zelaya as president; and Cuba, in 1959 after the triumph of the Fidel Castro Revolution and in the middle of the Cold War.