The Order of Lawyers of Brazil (OAB) sent this Wednesday, the 13th, to Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), a request for him to send information about the investigation that investigates whether the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, tried to interfere in the work of the Federal Police and, with that, committed crimes of responsibility.

If Celso de Mello passes on the information, it will be considered by the National Commission for Constitutional Studies of the OAB, which will prepare an opinion on whether the entity should file an impeachment request, if it is found that the president’s actions do indeed constitute crimes.

The request to the STF is signed by the national president of the OAB, Felipe Santa Cruz, and by the chairman of the commission, Marcus Vinicius Furtado Coêlho. Before, the commission had already asked for information from former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro – who has already provided it – and Bolsonaro. When he resigned from his post on April 24, Moro accused the president of interfering politically in the PF investigations.

After the OAB’s opinion is completed, it will be evaluated by the Federal Council of the Order, composed of 81 members. Report by state this Wednesday revealed that supporters of Bolsonaro’s impeachment from various political spectrum positions are looking for an entity that breaks polarization to sign a request for the president’s impediment.

To state, lawyer Gustavo Badaró, a member of the OAB Federal Council for São Paulo, said he believed that the collegiate body would accept the opinion’s position, whatever it may be. “The council is plural, has members with divergent ideological views, but all are defenders of the Constitution,” he said. He said that, due to everyone’s behavior for the defense of legality, the tendency is to accept the suggestion coming from the National Commission for Constitutional Studies, which will be substantiated.

