Half a century. Fifty years have passed and its memory endures in history as the best World Championship of all time. The eternal World Cup. Perpetual. Infinite. Pelé’s World Cup in Brazil. Or what is the same, that of the five tens gathered by the coach Mario Zagallo in a mythical front: Jairzinho-Gerson-Tostão-Pelé-Rivelino.

Mexico 70 – held between May 31 and June 21 – is much more than the most brilliant team World Cup ever seen, according to the great experts. It is also that of the so-called Party of the Century. The semi-final between Italy and Germany was resolved in an overtime with five goals. The agonizing triumph of the Azzurri (4-3) prevented the trance of the coin in the air, while a stellar Franz Beckenbauer left the Aztec stadium with an arm in a sling. Spain stayed at home, relegated by Belgium and Yugoslavia in the qualification phase.

This tournament will always be evoked for being the competition for great regulatory and technological innovations, as well as for footballing feats themselves: Gerd Müller’s 10 goals; Jairzinho’s seven, one per game; the stop of the English Gordon Banks and the discovery of a young man of 21 years called Teófilo Cubillas … whom Pelé named his successor in situ. The widespread commitment to attacking football, even in mid-level teams, makes it the most prolific tournament in the last 60 years with an average of almost three goals (2.97) per game: 95 in 32 games.

The Peruvian Teófilo Cubillas (71 years old) and the Uruguayan Víctor Espárrago (75) starred in much of the Cup’s fable and ratify from their rich international experience that it was the World Cup par excellence. Cubillas boasts of playing three and having witnessed live “all the others and there was never one like that.” “It was not only Brazil, which was already a lot,” adds the Peruvian by telephone, “it was Germany with half a dozen world-class players. And England, Italy … The quantity and quality of the players were great. And the parties. Pure football. Quality. Goals And a star on the pedestal above all the others: Pelé. It was an honor for me to face him in that quarterfinal match and even more honor that later he cited me as his successor. Big words”.

From Miami, where he now resides, Cubillas needs no questions. “What were the Brazilians like up close? As one imagines them for their quality. Rivelino’s left foot was unique. Jairzinho’s speed, tremendous. For Peruvians fighting the game was the biggest prize we could have. Too bad we did not meet a little later, in the semifinals. Brazil was a worthy champion. He won with category, with class. It was left over. It gave the feeling that if he needed to score five goals, he would. ”

“Brazil was pure football, fighting with them was an honor for Peru” Teófilo Cubillas

Pele. The 10 par excellence. His light never stopped shining and all around him they shone more. He arrived in Mexico about to turn 30 and convinced that it was his last opportunity to sign the trilogy of titles. He did not disappoint anyone. For his companions it was simply: O rei. It was his consecration. He scored four goals and was involved in half of Brazil’s goals with assists. In the final it grew. A target and goal services to Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto.

He transcended for everything he did and also for what stayed on the road. Like that ball that lifted Czech goalkeeper Viktor from the center circle, still in his field, and went off with a finger. The goal that was not. Or the chopped header from the English goalkeeper at the tournament stop. “I scored the goal, but Banks stopped it,” the Brazilian genius would say. Or the feint-dribble with the body, passing the ball that made the Uruguayan goalkeeper Mazuerkiewicz. His cross shot with the right fanned the post.

Eliminated Peru in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals Brazil meets Uruguay. Duel of world champions with the Maracanazo of 20 years before in the subconscious of all Brazilians. And, even more, when Cubilla passed the light blue. Víctor Espárrago was part of that cast. He then made a long career in Spain as a player for Sevilla and Recreativo in the 70s, six years, and 15 as a coach in half a dozen LaLiga clubs. In some with double stage.

Espárrago scored the goal for the USSR in the extra time that gave his team the pass to the semifinals. From his native Montevideo he assures that just by closing his eyes those experiences are piled up on his retina. “They are indelible memories. Uruguay was fourth and we did not give it any importance. We lost to the best team of all time. The best team I have ever seen. With their individualities, but working as a team ”.

“I was impressed to see all the Brazilians playing as a team” Victor Asparagus

As a coach you have a tactical explanation of how and why all five tens could play together. “Jairzinho really was a right winger and he got there. You had to put a 10 out of 11 and Rivelino, who was left-handed and low-profile, jumped to the left. Gerson delayed his position, but favored him. Socceristically, he was the boss of the team, even though Pelé was the star, the spiritual leader. Gerson was yelling at everyone. From below you could see and hear clearly. Tostão, who was also low profile, very skilled, adapted to that intermediate position. They all accepted their position as good professionals. That was his triumph. “

Espárrago also does not forget that the scenario for the semifinal between Uruguay and Brazil changed at the last minute. “That has never happened in World Cup history. We should have played at Azteca, in Mexico D.F. We were already on our way from Puebla when they tell us on the bus that it is played in Guadalajara, where they had been concentrated. Nothing to do altitude or heat. No one explained why that change was made, but it was to favor them. João Havelange [el dirigente brasileño que entonces presidía la FIFA] sent a lot. “

Four years later, in Germany 74, Uruguay, also with Espárrago, faced the great Netherlands, 2-0 for Johan Cruyff’s men. No one better to compare to the two teams that marked an era with their different playing styles. “The Netherlands was a perfect and synchronized machine. He should have won that World Cup. It was another game different from that of Brazil. Who would have won in an imaginary match between them? It would have been the most of the most, but it did not happen and it is impossible to find out. The Brazil of the 70s was more cheerful and showy, but that Netherlands could have hurt it with their pace of play and their offside tactics. They left five of us out of action on the same play. ”

The praises of the rivals towards the canarinha fully coincide with the journalistic version of the moment. He made a perfect preparation. Nothing was left to chance. Two months concentrated. He put a lot of emphasis on physical preparation, his great deficit in the previous appointment of England 66. “We trained like an army”, confessed the players, not accustomed to a military discipline in that facet. The fruit of that work allowed him the luxury of having an eleven starting point guard. Zagallo lined up the same team in the first match against Czechoslovakia as in the semifinal and in the final. A block that defended by attacking. The occupation of the spaces of the five tens of the midfield forward was incomparable. For many critics there were really four. Jairzinho had always been a right winger, although in Botafogo in those times he played as a second striker. The tactical drawing of Brazil made the specialists argue. At times it was a 2-4-4, in an offensive position. The 4-3-3 was seen in many moments of the matches and when defending the obligation it was to be placed in the classic 4-4-2, with Jairzinho and Rivelino in the bands. Pelé and Tostão were always released. It was a puzzle formed to have the ball and attack. One of the two centrals, Piazza, really was a midfielder. Carlos Alberto started from the divide. Clodoaldo, 21 years old, was sweeping his central area.

“That selection always seemed almost perfect to me” Luiz Pereira

More collective individualities. Brazil dominated all the arts. From the stopped ball, a third of his goals, to personal actions and a gregarious game in which the ball was the fundamental piece. He played short and long. He mixed long drives with fast exits and in the last half hour he was unstoppable. In those minutes he cemented his victories against Czechoslovakia, England, Uruguay and Italy.

Luiz Pereira made history at Atlético de Madrid. He arrived in 1975, just one year after the World Cup in Germany, where he played six games. Four years earlier, in Mexico 70, he played for Palmeiras and is well aware that his country won the title on his birthday: June 21. “It was crazy. I took to the streets as one more fan. I did not debut in the national team until 1973. I played 33 games until 1977 and for us that team was an example. There is no perfection in football, but that team was almost perfect. We even defended well! ”

All televised matches and cards are released

None of the previous eight World Cups had as much news as the Aztec. Although the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland has the honor of being the first in which television made an appearance, Mexico 70 is the first to offer all its matches live and in color by satellite.

Yellow and red cards also appeared after the violence practiced by some teams in the World Cup in England 66 and the lack of clarity for the fans who contemplated the verbal warnings from the referees to the players. Interestingly, there was no expulsion. The first World Cup yellow card was seen in the opening match between Mexico and the USSR and went to visiting right back Asatiani.

The teams could also make two substitutions each from among the five substitutes on the bench. The first happened at the break of the first meeting. And it was another Soviet player: Puzach entered for Serebrjanikov.

After five World Cups in Europe (Italy, France, Switzerland, Sweden and England) and three on the South American continent (Uruguay, Brazil and Chile), the championship reached North America. The altitude of most of its venues and the heat with three different match schedules were its hallmarks. Among the participating teams, one African, another Asian … and one at war. Never until that date had an African team and one that had contested the qualifying phase of Asia and Oceania coincided. Morocco and Israel broke molds. El Salvador’s qualification for the final phase was preceded by a dramatic tint that occurred in the semifinals against Honduras in the previous phase. After the tiebreaker, what was called the ‘soccer war’ originated. Obviously, the incidents on the lawn were not the reason for the warfare. Salvadoran troops invaded the neighboring country and although the war officially lasted four days (June 14-18, 1969), until 10 years later the peace treaty was not signed.

On the field, a designer ball. Goodbye to the brown spheres of 18 segments. Mexico 70 was an unprecedented advance in everything related to the ball, baptized by Adidas as Telster for the satellite launched into space in the 1960s. New leather raw material coated with polyurethane, flexible synthetic material and an innovative design with 20 hexagons white and 12 black pentagons for better visibility on television.

And another note for the story. For the first and only time, the four semifinalists (Brazil, Italy, Germany and Uruguay) were world champions.