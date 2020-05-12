The next 9, 10 and 11 August Vigo becomes for the 19th time the European capital of action sports and urban culture with the celebration of Or Marisquiño. The Galician Rias Baixas festival, through which up to 150,000 people pass in 3 days, returns with news and many activities that are detailed below.

Disciplines O Marisquiño 2019

O Marisquiño 2019 It once again has its irremovable references at a sporting level: World Cup Skateboarding in Skate; the Queimada Contest and the Flatland in BMX; the FMB World Tour Gold Event at MTB Dirt Jump and MTB Downtown Downhill; and the 4 Elements – Street Battle in Break Dance. There will also be parallel activities such as the Finger Board, in addition to Graffiti, music programming, pulpeiro, village market, etc.

News

In addition to the spectacular nature of the tests that have already been common in recent years, new attractions such as Big Jump competition or Football Freestyle, which with Red Bull premieres in O Marisquiño with competitions for men and women in which figures such as Anto Sanz, Iberian Lynx, Moha or, among women, Pau Sanz, Paloma Freestyle and Erna Liewald will participate.

Map

The festival site is undergoing a rearrangement this year with various changes of location of stages and skateparks with respect to previous years. The objective is that the public can enjoy the various tests and activities more comfortably and safely. Thus, the Skate will be kept on the Transatlantic Dock; the BMX will be located on the esplanade in front of the Náutico; in front of the Bahía Hotel, the finish line and the Break Dance; while the Shed will house the Flatland, the Sunset stage and the Village; the plaza in front of the Xunta headquarters will host Freestyle Football; and the Plaza de la Estrella will host the Basket 3×3 and the main stage of the concerts.

Plano O Marisquiño 2019: This is how the skateparks, stages and other activity areas will be distributed in the Port of Vigo.

O Marisquiño

Confirmed riders

Big names in urban, Spanish and international sports will compete between 9 and 11 August at the 19th edition of the O Marisquiño festival, which is held in the port area of ​​Vigo. The attending public will have the opportunity to see, for free, such prominent figures as skateboarders Andrea Benitez, Angelo Caro and Danny León, the bikers Sergio Layos, Courage Adams or Teresa Fernández-Miranda, the American riders Nicholi Rogatkin (Dirt Jump) and Corey Martínez (BMX) or the recent Spanish champion of Football Freestyle, Anto Sanz, in a discipline that joins the O Marisquiño program this year.

The attractiveness of the competitions themselves, this year adds the Encouragement of being able to see live action athletes who are preparing to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tests. Three of the disciplines held in O Marisquiño (skate, BMX and Basket 3×3) are incorporated into the Olympic program of the Japanese event and in Vigo you will be able to see more closely some of the sports figures who continue to add followers in recent years. years.

Musical programming

As is tradition since its early years, music will once again be the leading protagonist of the XIX edition of O Marisquiño In which great urban music references will be present such as the American Eric Bobo, former member of the legendary band Cypress Hill and collaborator of Beastie Boys, who will bring his explosive hip hop show to Vigo.

National urban music will have a wide representation of styles, from rock to trap, through punk and electronics with such outstanding figures as the Donostiarras Niña Coyote and Niño Tornado, the Madrid player Jota Mayúscula, the Catalan AWWZ, and the Vigo from Kyotto.

Thursday, August 8 – Sunset Stage

20: 30/22: 15 – Nahno Selectah (Vigo, reggae-dancehall) 21:00 – High Paw (Vigo, reggae-soul)

Friday, August 9 – Sunset Stage

20:00 – Yawners (Madrid, pop) 20:55 – Kaixo (Vigo, trap) 21:55 – AWWZ (Barcelona, ​​electronic)

Friday, August 9 – Superbock Stage

23:00 – Fusa Nocta (Valencia, Urban) 00:05 – Eric Bobo (New York, hip-hop) 01:45 – Jota Mayúscula (Madrid, hip-hop)

Saturday, August 10 – Sunset Stage

20:00 – Ramiroquai DJ (Madrid, trap) 20:25 – Kyotto (Vigo, Urban) 21:05 – Fran Laoren (Murcia, trap) 22:05 – Mery Oaks (Ourense, electronics)

Saturday, August 10 – Superbock Stage

23:00 – Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado (Donosti, rock) 00:10 – Biznaga (Madrid, punk) 01:15 – Eme DJ (Galicia, pop electronic)

Sunday, August 12 – Sunset Stage

20:30 – Judah GT (A Coruña, electronic) 22:10 – DL Blando (A Coruña, Urban) 23:05 – Grobas (A Coruña, electronic)

Sports program

The O Marisquiño 2019 sports and parallel activities program is so extensive that it would be endless to publish it here. Furthermore, it is always subject to change over time or the evolution of disciplines. It is worth knowing that most of the finals are on Sunday and that on Saturday there is also a lot of atmosphere. This is the complete calendar with the schedules.

How to follow O Marisquiño live

In addition to the tens of thousands of live viewers expected for this new edition, O Marisquiño has subscribed agreements with Diario AS and La Liga Sports that will allow to increase exponentially the followers by streaming of the different disciplines in the YouTube of As. The event will have thousands of followers in various parts of the world who will further contribute to the internationalization of the festival and to spread the image of Vigo and Galicia.

Sponsors

This year the festival has five institutional sponsors: Council of Vigo, Diputación de Pontevedra, Xunta de Galicia, Consorcio Zona Franca and Port Authority of Vigo. To these must be added the strategic private sponsors, who are Red Bull, Super Bock and Nissan. O Marisquiño wants to especially thank all of them for their collaboration in making possible a new edition of an event that looks forward to 2020, a year in which it will celebrate its 20th anniversary.