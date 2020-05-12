Three days of free festival in the Port of Vigo, with more than 1,300 riders from the 5 continents and 75 medals to distribute … they give so many things happen and the 160,000 people who pass by enjoy them as children. Here are some of these most remarkable moments of O Marisquiño:

Skate Best Trick

The leader of the World Cup Skateboarding, Angelo Caro, did not want to miss the Vigo event. In the qualifying he gave a recital of what it is to “iron everything” without exception … and although later in the final everything did not work out so well, once finished the thorn was removed in the # Cash4Tricks of Pro · DG. With this Crooked Grind Nollie 360 ​​Flip the Best Trick was raised.

Level 3×3 Basket

The most urban discipline of basketball was incorporated into O Marisquiño in the last edition. After the success of it, he repeated in 2019 with some shirts that swept on social networks. Then came the show, in which Guille’s ‘in your face’ would stand out in the Titans vs Fuerza Sumeria match. Wait for it …!

World’s First in the Big Jump

2019 has been a year of many novelties. One of them was the premiere of the Big Jump, a 10-meter jump suitable for MTB and BMX in which real mischief was seen as a Brandon Schmidt Triple Backflip. But the icing on the cake was put by Alejandro Bonafe with two World’s First: Cashroll Whip to Bars and … this Twister Barspin that gave him the Best Trick.

The unimaginable with a soccer ball

Another novelty presented by this edition was the incorporation of freestyle football, the most urban form of the king of sports. The Red Bull Street Style national final, which served to crown the 2019 Spanish champions, was a spectacle. Paloma Pujol nailed him in the women’s category and Álvaro López did this to finish his rounds and proclaim himself champion in the men’s:

At full speed through the streets of Vigo

One of the most anticipated moments of O Marisquiño is the urban descent on mountain bike that runs through the streets of Casco Vello until reaching the Port of Vigo. This year with the novelty of the final Nissan jump. The champions of this edition were Eva Castro and Edgar Carballo. The canary put the GoPro on one of its warm-up drops and this is the result …

Carolo blows up the local public

The Vigo festival welcomes riders from all 5 continents, but one of its strong points is also the high local participation. Among them are outstanding riders such as the Sub13 BMX champion Saúl Vilar or the local idol in Dirt Jump, Miguel Guerrero ‘Carolo’, who obtained the best score in Saturday’s qualifiers with a round that made the public vibrate … and him same.

And the laws of physics?

No, it is not an optical illusion. It is Sergio Layos, winner of the BMX Queimada Contest and the Best Trick of the same, ironing a Pocket Tailwhip Transfer in which several scientists have already started to investigate how it was possible …

The festival photo

There are many images that perfectly represent what O Marisquiño 2019 was.One of the most beautiful has one of the most beloved disciplines of the festival, Breaking, as the protagonist. It is made from the roof of the Hotel Bahía at a time of the 4 Elements Street Battle and has it all: good weather, action, public everywhere …

4 Elements Street Battle: More than 160,000 people passed through Vigo during O Marisquiño. Here, a few enjoying Breaking.

Alba Pardo (O Marisquiño)

The Flatland show

One of the most beautiful disciplines at the visual level, in which it is not necessary to be an expert to enjoy how action and music merge in what could be called ‘art’, is the BMX Flatland. These were some of the best moments that this modality gave of itself …

These 9 moments are not ordered by importance and they are not the only ones that the festival gave of itself. Without going any further, on a musical level there were also great moments thanks to the sponsorship of Super Bock. Soon, in addition, the official video will be released, which promises strong emotions. It will be necessary to be attentive to the web, the YouTube channel and the Instagram profile of O Marisquiño …