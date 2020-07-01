One of the great fears of people now that we are in the new normality is contact with surfaces – and it is that although it is the least likely form of COVID-19 contagion, it is still a possibility. Now BPC’s smart city payments division, O-CITY, joined the “Visa Ready for Transit” program for mass transit systems.

“The Visa Ready for Transit” program is designed for organizations, such as O-CITY, whose products and technology capabilities are helping transit agencies and users realize the benefits of paying with a ‘touch’ to travel with a contactless card or digital wallet. Acceptance of the program means that O-CITY is now a certified and available partner for cities around the world to accelerate their digital transformation. ”

“With Visa Ready, O-CITY will overcome the traditional challenges of public transport

Transit authorities traditionally use their own proprietary systems to accept payments for trips by bus, subway, train or tram. These systems use closed-circuit cards, which are created only for a specific mode of transportation and cannot be used to pay for other products. These systems are expensive and inflexible, and force transport agencies to be their own bankers. “

But now, Visa Ready brings together all the agents of the ecosystem to promote the incorporation of open circuit systems. For transport agencies, the adoption of This type of system frees them from the complexity of creating and maintaining a complex payment system., allowing them to focus on offering the best experience to the traveler since users can pay with the cell phone or card they already have.

According to Tokhir Abdukadyrov, Vice President of Transportation Solutions and Smart City, BPC:

“The world is rapidly incorporating contactless payments into all public transportation; a situation that has been accelerated by the global pandemic of COVID-19. With contactless payments, everyone wins. The traveler experience improves significantly and we see an increase in the implementation of digital contactless payments to access the transit systems of all cities. Issuing digital tickets can increase loyalty and profits. Acceptance into the Visa Ready program represents a key achievement in O-CITY’s plans to drive digital transformation in collaboration with transportation operators around the world. “

Without a doubt, the transition toContactless open circuit payments will have a positive impact on the daily lives of millions of passengers around the world. Both transport authorities and customers will win, and fares should be reduced, allowing greater inclusion and access to public transport.

Hopefully soon this new technology can be added to public transportation in our country naturally.