NYU Presents Virtual Dialogue on Green Energy and Biodiversity with the President of Costa Rica



Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada speaks during the UN Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Photo: Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

The NYU Brademas Center and New York University (NYU Washington, DC) will hold a virtual dialogue open to the public with the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada next Monday, April 26 at 12 pm

The discussion will take place a few days after the celebration of the Virtual Summit against Climate Change organized by the President of the United States Joe Biden with the countries responsible for 80% of global emissions. Costa Rica, declared Champion of the Earth 2019, the highest environmental award granted by the United Nations, will share its experience with the international community from NYU and all its educational centers located in different regions of the world.

This discussion is part of the initiative for high-level dialogues held in the federal capital of the United States, better known as #DCDialogues. The dialogue will be titled “Prioritizing Biodiversity and Green Energy: A Conversation with President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado” (“Prioritizing biodiversity and green energy: a conversation with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado”).

As NYU reviews on its web portal, President Alvarado will share his country’s trajectory and the global vision of multilateral approaches to environmental policy. Costa Rica offers the world an example of how to balance development and the environment. Given President Joe Biden’s administration’s focus on sustainability and climate change, this important conversation will educate a dynamic academic community on Costa Rica’s best practices.

The event will be attended by environmental expert Claudia S. de Windt, executive director of the Inter-American Institute on Justice and Sustainability (IIJS), based in Washington, DC

Geovanny Vicente-Romero, moderator of the DC Dialogues, will lead the discussion. Vicente-Romero, who is a writer and political scientist who works as an international advisor, is also the founder of the Center for Public Policy, Development and Leadership (CPDL-RD) of the Dominican Republic.

The event will be followed simultaneously from centers in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, Australia, Europe, North America and South America including Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Accra, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Florence, London, Los Angeles, Madrid , Paris, Prague, Sydney, Tel Aviv, and Washington, DC

Information to register can be found at nyu.edu.