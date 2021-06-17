NYT was right: it was Marcelo

The only thing that confirmed the opinion of the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas, on the causes of the collapse on Line 12 of the Metro, is that the New York Times was right to blame Marcelo Ebrard for the tragedy, which last May left 26 dead and 105 wounded.

Although it is the first of three reports of the case, the Norwegian experts determined that the collapse between the Olivos and Tezonco stations was due to deficiencies in the construction, such as lack of bolts in beams, use of different types of concrete and poorly executed welds, among other

In short, the elevated section collapsed due to structural failures. The plans were not respected; It was built with different materials than those planned and supervision failed.

All the doubts raised by DNV’s expert opinion point to Marcelo, who from the outset will no longer remove that blow. Because, although two reports are missing on the operation, rehabilitation and maintenance of the Golden Line, there were still serious failures in its construction.

In 2014, with less than two years of operation, Miguel Ángel Mancera decided to stop 11 stations due to the risk of accidents. Even the French company Systra has since warned of deficiencies in the construction, which confirms the Danish report yesterday.

So far, technically, everything points to Ebrard, but politically as well, after President López Obrador reiterated his support for Claudia Sheinbaum on his morning yesterday, and when asked if the foreign minister was disqualified for the 24th, the Tabasco said that there were more options.

I mean, he didn’t support it.

But two reports are missing, the next will be on July 14, on the rehabilitation work done on Line 12. These works were done by Mancera, who, obviously, they want to carry between his legs.

And they may blame him, but the expert reports indicate that the original work was poorly done and, although Marcelo was not the builder, he was responsible for the great project and that is why he is guilty.

Maybe he will save himself from legal action, especially because the CDMX Attorney General’s Office, which will handle the case, is in charge of Ernestina Godoy —followed to Claudia— and they will surely forgive her a criminal sanction… but not a political one.

And be careful, because in yesterday’s report the Norwegians stated that during the visual inspection of Line 12 no major defects were observed in the roads and lanes, which would leave the head of government and her squire, Florencia Serranía, safe. who, by the way, has not appeared.

Although Sheinbaum announced the creation of a specialized team to rehabilitate the Golden Line, with that not even the full bolts were put to the girders, to see who is encouraged to get on without first praying at least one Our Father.

Returning to the post-electoral grid in the capital, once again Claudia shows her lack of political office by hitting the proposal of the opposition mayors, who won on June 6, to develop a joint agenda for the benefit of the city, something that the citizenship would see very well. Instead, he will refer them to the Secretary of the Government, Manuel Suárez del Real, who is a good person and very clever, but he is not the one who decides. Proof of this has been the poor communication of the capital’s administration with the political actors of the CDMX, which, of course, influenced the serious defeat of Morena. They already looked for it; If you don’t want to, there she, but those mayors will control more than half of the capital’s territory in 2024.