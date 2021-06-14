NYT Targets Possible Responsible For Mexico Subway Collapse

(Bloomberg) – The collapse last month of a section of a subway line in Mexico City that claimed the lives of 26 people was likely due to poor construction by Grupo Carso, owned by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, while the current secretary of Foreign Relations of the country, Marcelo Ebrard, was mayor, according to an investigation by The New York Times.

Problems were identified in the original construction by Slim’s company Carso Infraestructura y Construcción, and the collapse was likely caused by poor welding of steel bolts that served as the foundation for the structure, the report revealed. Work may have been sped up because Ebrard was trying to open the subway before his term as mayor ended in 2012, the outlet said.

The report could harm Grupo Carso, as well as the reputation of Ebrard, a key presidential ally, considered one of the first favorites along with the current mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, to succeed the country’s president. In a tweet on Sunday, Sheinbaum denied that his office was responsible for leaking information to the newspaper.

Antonio Gómez García, CEO of Grupo Carso, told The New York Times that he did not believe the accident was due to poor welding of bolts on the line, as the article suggested.

Ebrard said in a tweet that his responses to The New York Times inquiries “were completely ignored.” He also noted that all the observations of the federal auditors at that time were resolved.

The subway line collapsed on May 3 after a decade of investigations and safety concerns. In 2014, authorities shut down most of the Gold Line service after determining that bent rails and damaged couplings endangered passengers. The city prohibited some officials who led the project from holding public office and some were fined for alleged irregularities in planning, bidding, signing contracts and executing the project.

Read more

Although the line underwent major repairs and was later reopened, local media reported serious damage after the 2017 earthquake to a section of the road located at a station on the current collapsed stretch. Mexico City notes that repairs have been made since then.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office is investigating everything from the design and construction of the line to the materials used and costs. Both Ebrard and Sheinbaum also face scrutiny for their involvement in supervising the works, such as the original construction in the Ebrard case and the more recent inspections and maintenance under the Mayor of Sheinbaum.

Original Note: NYT Points to Ebrard, Slim for Collapse of Mexico City Metro

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP