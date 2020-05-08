Mexico City.- During the conference of the Ministry of Health, Hugo López Gatell, said that the Central de Abasto for its importance in the transit of people should redouble sanitary actions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the area.

Special attention has been in the Central de Abastos (CEDA) for several days, these actions that were very notorious on the part of the authorities of Mexico City, He even put up some very large posters that naturally annoyed the members of the Central de Abastos, said the federal official.

Because they put very prominently “Health Risk”, “Risk of Contagion”; etc. And there is a very structured operation, Very mounted for several days, he is in charge of Mexico City, it is not eventually theirs, they are primarily the ones who have direct responsibility, he added.

Obviously with the support of the federal Health Secretariat and whoever is needed and here it is important to visualize.

This derived after the Central de Abasto de la CDMX will report 20 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, according to the government of the country’s capital.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of government, explained that 260 tests have been applied in the wholesale market, with the diagnoses already mentioned in 20 people.

CEDA sanitizanDO to avoid covid-19 infections

Several sanitary measures are being taken, the difficulty of taking healthy distance measures at the Central de Abasto, generated that there was a significant number of people infected, but a series of measures were made.

In other CDMX markets there are 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to figures from the authorities.

Finally the authorities indicated that up to the most recent report there are 29,616 confirmed cases and 2,961 deaths

