Nys and Puetz take the place of the round of 16 at the expense of Ram and Salisbury

06/04/2021 at 1:16 PM CEST

The Monegasque Hugo Nys, number 55 of the ATP and the German tennis player Tim Puetz, number 38 of the ATP won in one hour and thirty minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to the american player Rajeev ram, number 8 of the ATP and the British tennis player Joe salisbury, number 7 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winning couple in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Nys and Puetz, the winners, managed to break the service 3 times to their opponents, had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and obtained 65% of the service points. . As for the defeated couple, they managed to break the serve once, obtained 76% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points.

During the round of 16, Nys and Puetz will play against the winners of the match that will face Benoit paire Y Romain arneodo against Philipp oswald Y Marcus daniell.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples participate. It also takes place from May 30 to June 12 on clay in the open air.