Nys and Puetz remain at the gates of the Roland-Garros semifinals

06/07/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

Kazakh players Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik, number 82 of the ATP and number 101 of the ATP respectively won in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-one minutes to the Monegasque tennis player Hugo Nys, number 55 of the ATP and the German tennis player Tim Puetz, number 38 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the semi-finals.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve once, while the winners, for their part, did it 3 times. Likewise, in the first serve Golubev and Bublik had a 72% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and achieved 65% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 64%, they committed 4 double faults and got 59% of the service points.

Golubev and Bublik will play in the semifinals of the competition against the Spanish Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper.

The tournament Roland-Garros Doubles Masc. It is celebrated on clay in the open air and in it a total of 64 couples see their faces. It also takes place between May 30 and June 12 in Paris.