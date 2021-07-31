Nyree Quintero of TY Lin International Is Promoted to Director of Alternative Delivery for the Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that Nyree Quintero, TYLI Vice President and Deputy Director of the Alternative Delivery Method Group Group, ADMG), has been promoted to Director of Alternative Delivery for the Americas. Quintero’s role will be to ensure the overall performance of ADM projects at the enterprise level by providing oversight, guidance and best practices to the firm’s market sectors. She reports to Tom Price, TYLI Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Quintero has more than 25 years of national and international experience in construction for the heavy civil infrastructure industry. His extensive leadership skills include providing project and team management and technical expertise for large and complex ADM projects. Her vast experience also includes construction management, risk management, contract administration, and acting as a designer, contractor, and owner representative.

Quintero’s current ADM projects include serving as director in charge of the Owner Representative contract for the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal in Panama. TYLI is the proprietary engineer of the Ministry of Public Works of the Republic of Panama for the ADM project of USD 1.5 billion. The project includes a 1,000-meter-long cable-stayed bridge, approach bridges, and three major interchanges to collect and distribute road and metro-rail traffic that crosses the canal between the eastern and western areas of Panama City.

Quintero also serves as the Director-in-Charge and Client Manager for the $ 1.6 billion I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Central ADM project in Texas. As part of the Alamo NEX construction team led by Ferrovial Construction US and Webber LLC, TYLI is serving as lead designer and engineer of record for the project.

The NEX project for I-35 includes the construction of 15 miles of elevated lanes and two four-level interchanges at the I-35 / I-410 North interchange and the I-35 / Loop 1604. The purpose of this Texas project Department of Transportation is to improve mobility, manage traffic congestion, and promote effective use of existing transportation facilities while minimizing impacts to the natural and built environment of this major artery for travel and for international trade in Texas.

As TYLI’s ADMG leader, Quintero has also developed a strategic approach to growth and diversification of the firm’s ADM portfolio with a Risk Management process for new opportunities and current ADM projects. The comprehensive process considers areas such as team and partnership building, expertise needs, talent identification, value engineering, technical and managerial complexity, stakeholder engagement requirements, potential risks and opportunities, and more. It is updated throughout the life cycle of each ADM project, with constant monitoring of progress and performance and the implementation of action plans to improve practice.

“I am pleased to announce Nyree’s promotion to Director of Alternative Delivery for the Americas,” said Price. “Nyree has demonstrated that he has the leadership qualities, customer-centric mindset, and experience necessary to foster strong relationships with contractors and project owners and leverage TY Lin International’s technical expertise and resources on alternative delivery projects. We are here. eager to see your success in expanding market share and securing the performance of the Alternative Delivery Methods Group. “

Quintero has been certified as a Design-Build Professional ™ by the Design-Build Institute of America and is a certified general contractor in the state of Florida. She is also a professional engineer registered by the Consejo National Engineering and Architects Council (Consejo Profesional Nacional de Ingeniería y Arquitectura) in Colombia.

Quintero obtained a Master of Science in Geotechnical Engineering from the National University of Colombia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of La Sabana in Colombia.

About ADMG:

TYLI’s ADMG is a talented team of professionals who provide high-level experts, knowledge and experience in the supervision and support of ADM projects. The team collaborates with all TYLI market sectors to develop the most suitable and cost-effective solutions while meeting the objectives of the owner or contractor.

TYLI has established a worldwide reputation for designing solutions with optimal ease of construction in mind. Combining advanced design and hands-on construction talent, knowledge of ADM specifics and decision factors, and deep understanding of the stakeholder perspective, TYLI’s ADMG provides significant value by streamlining the process of Decision-making for customers and transportation officials who demand absolute responsibility for their ADM projects.

About TY Lin International:

Founded in 1954, TY Lin International is a world-renowned full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective and buildable designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,200 employees working in 65 offices in the Americas, Asia and Europe, the firm supports projects of varying size and complexity. TY Lin International is a member of the Dar Group, a privately owned global professional services group, and its industry leading family of global infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, visit www.tylin.com.

