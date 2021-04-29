NYPD to no longer use Boston Dynamics robot dog

Boston Dynamics robots are globally admired for their ability to perform all kinds of tasks. Some more glamorous than others, of course. But no other company creation achieved as much international recognition as the Spot robot dog. However, it is not all good news for this device, since his career as a policeman ended abruptly.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) announced that will no longer use the Boston Dynamics robot dog in its operations. According to The New York Times, negative public reception of Digidog, the name chosen by the police force for Spot, was key to ending the experiment.

New York Police Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller confirmed that the robot dog will return to its creators. In this way, the lease signed until August in exchange for 94 thousand dollars will be without effect.

Why did law enforcement use the Boston Dynamics robot dog fail?

The New York Police Department implemented Digidog in order to test its surveillance and escort capabilities. The robot dog was deployed alongside human officers during raids in Manhattan and the Bronx, equipped with cameras, siren and speaker.

The problem, according to police authorities, was the negative reaction that the device generated in the citizens. According to Miller, the robot dog became “the target of people who used it as a pretext to fuel discussions about breed and surveillance issues.

On the other hand, The New York Times indicated that many civilians saw Digidog as an emblem of police aggressiveness when dealing with poor communities. The truth is that Spot’s days serving the security forces are over, at least in the Big Apple.

The decision to dispense with the robot dog in the NYPD was a relief to the most important political circles. Bill Neidhardt, spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said the device was “Creepy and alienating”, and that it was sending the wrong message to New Yorkers. Democratic councilman Ben Kallos was also critical of Spot’s adoption, claiming that its use represented the “militarization of the police.”

From Boston Dynamics, meanwhile, they preferred to distance themselves from any possibility of violent use of their creations. The company noted that its robots “were not designed to be used as weapons, inflict harm, or intimidate people or animals.”

