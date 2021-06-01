NYPD seeks Latino for using his dogs to attract and harass minors

The NYPD is searching for Brandon Rodríguez, an alleged predator of girls in Brooklyn (NYC) who has repeatedly used his dog to attract minors and then abuse them, reported the police yesterday by posting his photo and a video.

Brooklyn Elementary School Leadership Prep Ocean Hill in Brownsville sent parents a letter warning them about the man, who was identified by police yesterday as 25-year-old Rodriguez. According to the school, the suspected predator has been seen near the school during check-in and pick-up times, with their dogs.

Rodriguez allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl on May 24 near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue and asked her to take a photo of her with her dog, police said. Afterward, he allegedly led her to an apartment building, inappropriately touched her, and prevented her from leaving by placing a dog by the door and taking the girl’s purse.

She then fled when a friend of the victim called her, the official said. The next day, Rodriguez allegedly also asked a 12-year-old girl on Christopher Avenue to take a photo of her with her dog. But she got away when Rodriguez allegedly tried to take her to an apartment building.

About an hour later, Rodriguez allegedly asked another 11-year-old girl to take a photo of her with her dog near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue, authorities said. The girl ran away when he allegedly tried to take her to an apartment building.

Police have asked for help locating Rodríguez. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and wears her hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants. One of his dogs is a Husky and the other’s breed is unknown., but it’s smaller, Pix11 reported.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.