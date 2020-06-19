© Andrés Correa Guatarasma

Streets of some police stations closed by protests

Penal reform, officers infected by COVID-19, release of prisoners from quarantine, protests for police brutality, looting, budget cuts and tensions with Mayor Bill de Blasio: 2020 has been a very bumpy year for NYPD, the largest US police force.

Now, certain sectors are doing a call to « stoppage » for the upcoming July 4, one of the busiest in police work to maintain security at Independence Day celebrations.

NYPD responded to the rumor, saying they will be at work on July 4, as usual. « New York City police officers will be here today, tomorrow, and July 4 to protect all New Yorkers, » said Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell, DCPI spokeswoman. « To suggest otherwise is false. »

The informal request so far is for agents to stop or massively report sick that day, in retribution for state law reform and the perceived anti-police climate following the recent deaths of unarmed black men across the country, which have led to demonstrations and looting.

The strike in New York is requested to start at 3 p.m. July 4, the New York Post reported.

« New York police officers will stop on July 4 to allow the city to have its independence without police“According to the message, which is transmitted between the agents by telephone text. « The people and this city do not honor us [sic] why honor them [sic] »

It is unclear if the messages are being written by other police officers.

According to the Taylor Law, work stoppages of public workers are punishable by fines and prison terms.

Another message sent to officers is labeled #Bluflu (blue flu) and instructs uniformed officers to report sick on Independence Day.

« Police officers like you and I swore an oath to protect people, regardless of race, class, or gender, » the message says.. « Today we are vilified and we must unite. »

He then instructs them to call his precinct and request a sick day. If denied, they should report to work and then ask for an ambulance so they can go home.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Benevolence Association (NYCPBA) police union, said the « blue flu » has been a joke for generations, but « The situation we are in now is not a joke » and the NYPD « have reached the breaking point. »

« In recent weeks, we have been attacked on the streets, demonized in the media and denigrated by practically all the politicians of this city », Lynch said.

The mutual tensions and reproaches between the community, NYPD and the mayor have increased after protests and looting after the death of George Floyd, leading to a new police protocol and a budget cut in New York. And according to De Blasio, even more reforms are coming.

Usually, NYPD has already reported more than 350 officers injured during the protests, while activists have accused them of brutality.

