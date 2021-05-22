NYPD offers $ 100 per tracks to remove and destroy illegal motorcycles from the streets



Motorcycle boom in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

NYPD is trying a new way to end the dangerous and noisy nightmare of dirt bikes and all-terrain (ATVs) that have invaded the streets of the city, offering $ 100 for clues leading to their seizure.

“It is not only illegal, but clearly a concern for quality of life of many of our neighbors. If you are going to use an illegal dirt bike or ATV in New York City, be prepared to lose it, ”Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Twitter.

Rodney Harrison, head of the police department, said Thursday that anyone will be paid to report the location of these vehicles. “If it is not legal, it will go to the shredder”, He said. “We are threatened and harassed by illegal and dangerous dirt bikes and ATVs throughout the city.”

So far this year, the NYPD has seen a 15% increase in complaints from dirt bikes and ATVs, whose Driving is illegal in all five boroughs.

“I want everyone to be aware of one of our new initiatives,” Harrison insisted. “If you know where they are stored, we implore you to call our Crimestoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

Police do not pursue vehicles on the street for safety reasons, but will impound them if they see them parked on the street, the New York Post noted.

Since the pandemic there are more riders – delivery men and walkers – on the streets, and not all of them are legal. The rental and purchase of motorcycles and bicycles has been experiencing a boom in the city for some time, and many of its users they disrespect the traffic lights and the direction of the roads and, in addition, they have taken the sidewalks, further threatening passersby.

With a 58% rise in pedestrian mortality so far in 2021, the Mayor’s Office announced this month a decrease in speed limits on 10 streets in all five boroughs “Where we have seen more crashes”, as well as more lanes for buses and bicycles, as part of the criticized “Vision Zero” plan.

To report in Spanish call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

. @ NYPDChiefOfDept Rodney Harrison isn’t new to ridding the streets of illegal, dangerous dirt bikes and ATVs. Since his time as the @ NYPD32Pct commander nearly a decade ago, he’s been answering the public’s calls to stop these riders. Today, I have announced our latest initiative! https://t.co/zaiBKb6d13 pic.twitter.com/VTxi86JRof – Deputy Commissioner John Miller (@NYPDDCPI) May 20, 2021