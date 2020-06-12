NEW YORK – A New York police lieutenant who joined protesters on their knees as they took to the streets to demand an end to police abuse following the death of George Floyd now says he regrets the symbolic gesture.

In an email obtained by NBC New York, Lt. Robert Cattani of Midtown South Barracks on June 3 apologized to his colleagues, saying he was having trouble sleeping as he “made a horrible decision to give in to a multitude of lawsuits from protesters and knelt down alongside several other officers. “

For two weeks in a row, thousands of New Yorkers marched in honor of Floyd, a black man who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protesters across the city and around the world knelt and raised their fists to advocate for racial justice in the days after the initial lack of charges against Officer Derek Chauvin and other police officers who were there.

Even New York Police Department Chief Terrance Monahan joined the protesters on their knees. Although most of the people in the crowd applaud when the police joined them in solidarity, some have criticized the action as a publicity stunt because they prefer to see changes in policy.

In the email sent to his coworkers, Cattani said the action “goes against all the principles and values ​​that I defend.” The Post first reported in the email.

“I know it was wrong and something that I will be embarrassed and humiliated for the rest of my life. We all know that the hole in Minneapolis was wrong, but we do not recognize the mistakes of other officers.” don’t blame anyone but me for not defending my position, “he continued.

Cattani did not mention why she believes her action on May 31 at Foley Square was incorrect, but wrote that she even considered leaving the department because of it.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, especially on the day when Cattani was seen kneeling, the lieutenant said he did not know how protesters would have reacted if he and the other officers did not placate his call to kneel.

“I did not consider the consequence or the facts of what I was doing,” Cattani wrote. It is unclear what consequence he faced for kneeling.

“I spent the first part of my career thriving to build a reputation for a good cop,” he continued. “I threw everything in the trash on Sunday.”

The lieutenant’s note comes immediately after several police reform bills passed by New York state lawmakers, including one that publishes police officers’ disciplinary records.

In direct statements to officers Thursday, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said officers must listen to public sentiment and why they are protesting.

“I heard police officers this week talk about how people might feel like this. The faster we realize that, the faster we will come to a solution,” Shea said.