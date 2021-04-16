NYPD is looking for two men and a woman: postal worker beat up on the street

Two men and a woman are being wanted by the NYPD on suspicion of hitting a Postal Service (USPS) worker in Staten Island (NYC), then escaping in an expensive Jaguar car.

The 47-year-old unidentified worker was at 99 Guyon Avenue near N Railroad Avenue in Oakwood Heights, around 2:20 p.m. on April 7, when two men and a woman began arguing with him, NYPD reported overnight.

The argument turned physical when the three suspects began beating the victim before taking off in a dark-colored Jaguar.. The worker was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North in stable condition.

Police did not provide details on what had sparked the dispute. All of the suspects, shown in surveillance photos released by the NYPD, are between the ages of 22 and 26, the New York Post reported.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.