NYPD investigates hammer attack on two Asian women

The governor of New York (USA), Andrew Cuomo, ordered this Tuesday that the hate crimes unit of the State Police help in the investigation of a new attack on Asians In the state, they read an incident that they described as a “despicable” act.

“I am disgusted by this violent attack in Manhattan, the last hate crime seemingly pointless and despicable against Asian Americans in this state, “the home of the largest number of Asians in the country, it said in a statement.

Cuomo referred to an incident that occurred last weekend in the tourist area of ​​Times Square, in which a woman from the Asian community, an ethnic group that has been the target of constant attacks in recent months after the crisis caused by the pandemic in covid-19, was attacked with a hammer to the head.

A video from a security camera shows a woman attacking him and, according to the Police, I asked him to remove his mask protection against covid-19, say local media.

They also indicate that the victim is a 31-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital for a head laceration while the woman who attacked him fled the scene and is wanted by the police.

Another 29-year-old Asian who accompanied him was unharmed in the attack.

“We will do everything in our power to protect those who are vulnerable to these attacks and to hold the cowardly perpetrators responsible with the full weight of the law, “said the Democrat.

“I am directing the state police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in investigating this violent attack,” he said.

According to the NGO “Stop AAPI Hate”, between March 2020 and March 2021 they were registered throughout the country 3,795 hate incidents against the Asian community In U.S.A.

