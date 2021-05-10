NYPD identified suspect in Times Square shooting

As Farrakhan Muhammad, he was identified by two senior New York police officials, the suspect in the shooting that occurred this Saturday, May 8 in Times Square, who wounded three people with a firearm while trying to shoot his brother in the middle of a discussion.

The three victims, who were making progress in their recovery this Sunday, suffered bullet wounds that did not threaten their lives. Among the injured were a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey and a 23-year-old woman visiting the city for Mother’s Day.

Wendy Magrinat was in Rhode Island City with her husband and 2-year-old son when she became the latest victim of gun violence in New York City. Magrinat said he heard a fight nearby and the next thing he knew he was shot.

“Suddenly I heard someone yell in an unpleasant tone. I told my husband ‘let’s move on’ because I had our 2-year-old son in his hands, “she told NBC New York. “The same moment I told him that, the shots went off. I walked a bit and then I started screaming for help. “

Magrinat said the gunshot wound to his leg would likely be there for the rest of his life. “The doctors said they would not do any surgery or remove the bullet, just because it would do more damage,” he said.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea confirmed in a news conference Saturday night that the three victims were unwanted targets of the shooter and were not related to each other.

“The first person to be shot is a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn. They shot her in the leg and it is believed that they are going to operate, ”Shea said. He later added that the girl was shopping for toys with her family at the time of the shooting.

The young woman was hit in the leg, a 23-year-old woman was hit in the thigh and a 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot, police said. All three victims were taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“How many children do we have to shoot before we take this seriously? We just approved a one-year homicide this week, ”the commissioner questioned, referring to the arrest of two Brooklyn gang members for the summer 2020 shooting that killed the baby. he had been sitting in his stroller during a family cookout.

Authorities were on the trail of the suspect in the shooting and he was identified in a surveillance image distributed by police on Saturday night.

The shots were fired around 5 pm after a dispute between a group of men, the police official explained. Close witnesses told police the men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and began firing, hitting innocent bystanders.

Uniformed officers were near the scene of the shooting, W 44th Street and 7th Avenue, when the shots were heard. People in the area were warned to expect delays as police closed 7th Avenue between 45th and 43rd streets.

City Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted to the shooting on Twitter and said he was happy the victims were in stable condition. “The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked and the NYPD will bring them to justice,” he tweeted. “The avalanche of illegal weapons in our city must stop,” he added.