NYPD figures confirm a 30.4% rise in crimes during April in NYC

While on the one hand the New York City is celebrating a notable decrease in all the coronavirus figures, on the other hand it is being affected by an increase in almost all types of crimes, which last April increased 30.4% compared to the same month of 2020, as shown by the most recent statistics from the New York City Police Department.

The monthly report it offers the Uniformed The general crime rates show that this increase in crime in general was mainly driven by the 66% increase in grand theft, which last month was 2,659 in contrast to 1,601 in April of the previous year, and of the felony assault crimes that rose by 35.6% with 1,630 cases this year versus 1,202 last year.

But the ‘trigger’ of one of the statistics that undoubtedly most worries New Yorkers are shootings, which according to NYPD figures almost tripled when comparing the same months, but a year apart: In April 2021 there were 149 shootings, while in April 2020 there were 56 reported, which is an increase of 166.1%.

As the number of shooting incidents has increased, so has the number of firearm arrests made by police officers. In April 2021 there were 223 arrests throughout the city, which was a 3.7% increase compared to April 2020, or 8 more arrests. “The NYPD is relentless in its mission to maintain public safety for all New Yorkers,” said the police commissioner. Dermot shea. The top head of the Uniformed added: “The selfless work our agents do, day after day, night after night, is an important part of the entire process of the criminal justice system, a process in which all the pieces must work together. to be totally effective ”.

Another type of crime that also increased from one year to the next was robberies to persons, which registered an increase of 28.6% when 885 were reported last April versus 688 in April 2020. In contrast, robberies to properties were the only crimes which decreased by 26%, going from 855 this year while the previous one was 1,155.

“As the judicial system returns to its normal operations, the NYPD will work closely with prosecutors to successfully complete a series of long-term investigations focused on what is driving the violence, “the Uniform indicated in a statement, adding that, in addition,” the specific patrols that work in coordination with field intelligence officers and the reports that are given thanks to technology ShotSpotter they are part of a larger effort to combat armed violence and its effects on victims ”.

