NYPD Defends Tactic of ‘Do Not Knock’ on Door Before Executing Search or Arrest Warrant

At a time when tension continues to mount in various parts of the country over police tactics that have resulted in the deaths of unarmed civilians, including the case of Breonna Taylor who was shot to death last year in Kentucky after officers entered her home without a warrant. search, in the New York City voices are increasing for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) eliminate the use of the ‘no knock’ tactic on the door before executing a search or arrest warrant.

That is a practice used when the Police enter a place, before announcing their presence, and that is generally used as an element of surprise.

But after Taylo’s case and several recent reports from at least three police raids on homes in Queens, in which it was not notified before that a search warrant would be made, several New York elected officials and community leaders are demanding the NYPD stop using the tactic, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to announce that the practice is currently under review here in the city.

At a press conference in One Police Plaza, the Lower Manhattan Police Headquarters, the NYPD Department Head Rodney harrisson defended the measure, ensuring that the warrants “of arrest and searches, of ‘do not knock on the door’, are a critical tool used to keep narcotics off the streets and to seize illegal firearms.”

The highest ranking uniformed officer in the Department explained: “Not knocking simply means that we do not have to wait for someone to open the door of a residence or business in an attempt to enter.” He added that just because an arrest warrant says that there is no knock on the door, it does not mean that we have not made any announcement before.

Harrison’s words were reinforced by himself Police commissioner Dermot Shea, who made it clear that officers always make sure their presence is “clearly known”, emphasizing that these orders are now more necessary than ever, with the climate of armed violence that exists in the city.

“This is a time when New Yorkers are faced with a strong increase in gun violence. A time when NYPD cops are out there and detectives, every day, try to keep you New Yorkers safe, ”the Commissioner said.

But De Blasio assured that, as part of the police reform process that he recently announced, the tactic is under review. “We have to come up with a policy that makes sense in light of all that we have learned over the years and some of the tragedies that we have had. So that’s a discussion we’re taking right now with the NYPD to determine where we should go. But I think the old policy should be reassessed. “

The Breonna Taylo case sparked nationwide protests after the young african american 26-year-old was shot dead inside his Louisville home, which happened when police officers entered his apartment during an anti-drug operation. And although the police say they knocked on the door before entering, a witness, Taylo’s boyfriend who was inside the house, insists that he did not hear any announcement that they were officers and, thinking that they were intruders, shot, and This caused the police to fire in response and it was there that they fatally hit the young woman.

good results

Uniform senior officials insisted that officers, before making an arrest using this tactic, first conduct numerous background checks on individuals to make sure they have the correct subjects and locations before executing warrants.

And thanks to these operations, Harrison insisted, they have managed to prevent possible shootings in the streets of New York City. “The goal of a search warrant is to remove violent smuggling from the streets in an attempt to save the life of an innocent New Yorker,” he said.

Commissioner Shea insisted that the process leading to a search warrant is thorough, explaining that it generally begins with 911 calls from concerned residents, followed by police investigations working in conjunction with the district attorney’s office. Finally, a judge must sign the court order.

And with figures in hand, Harrison said that of the 1,815 search warrants that were approved by the courts last year, 1,144 were for ‘do not strike’ tactics, which allowed for the seizure of 792 firearms by officers and men. the seizure of narcotics in 667 opportunities. In only 40 cases, the evidence that the police were looking for was not found, he said.

“It is not always simple or perfect. They are very complex situations. They involve very, very dangerous circumstances with meticulous planning, ”he said of the police chief.