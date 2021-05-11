NYPD Commissioner Responds to Request for More Uniforms on New York City’s Subway

“We are all on the same page, and it is about the public safety and keeping New Yorkers safe”. In this way, the Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to the requests of the authorities of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), to significantly increase the presence of uniformed officers throughout the Big Apple Subway system.

The top chief of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) assured that New Yorkers know very well, “that members of the NYPD get up, work and then go to sleep every day, thinking about strategies to keep them safer”.

In a joint press conference with Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, both NYC Transit Acting President Sarah Feinberg and MTA President Patrick Foye insisted that when the Subway users they see officers in uniforms they feel safer, and for that reason they asked for a greater police presence.

“Users absolutely want a significant uniformed police presence and mental health resources. And if you use the system constantly, day and night as we do, you can see very clearly that we do not have those resources that we currently need in the system, “said the executive.

Feinberg assured that Mayor’s office does not inform that agency the actual number of NYPD officers currently deployed to the Subway, and criticized that the Mayor Bill de Blasio do not think it is necessary to have more police.

“We don’t have a solid number. We have no information about the deployment, because Mayor’s office does not share that information with us, “said the executive, adding that she believes the current number is only 2,000 police, “Since although after the stabbings last February The City sent more resources, and that’s why the figure went up to about 2,500, but then you analyze that every day between 15 to 20 percent of officers are lost due to vacations or sick days, and then when you take the account you see that the actual numbers of officers each day at the stations drop markedly, and they are for more than 600 miles of the system and 473 stations in 12 districts “

Given this, the commissioner Shea emphasized that they also want to have more uniformed: “We definitely want to put more officers in the transportation system, like at Rockefeller Center, as well as a public housing complex on Staten Island, we want to do all of that, and we are working with the tools and resources that we have with the communities at a very difficult time, to do exactly that ”.

In an appearance on NY1, the ‘top cop’ of the Big Apple He also took the opportunity to launch a strong criticism of political leaders, above all the legislators in Albany, who have promoted laws that in his opinion have helped increase crime.

“What is unbalanced here is that we also need help. The laws have consequences and when we put criminals back on the streets as fast as they are doing, they are hampering the work of the police in this great city, ”Shea said in reference to the recently passed parole reform laws in the State Legislature.